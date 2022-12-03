  1. Skip to content
People wait in line to recieve the Mpox vaccine the Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn on July 17, 2022, in New York City
Mpox infections surged in the US over the summer, before an effective vaccination campaign brought the number of cases downImage: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
HealthUnited States of America

US to end mpox state of public health emergency

2 hours ago

The mpox public health emergency was declared over the summer, as the country struggled to contain the soaring number of infections. However, cases have receded since, with vaccination going strong.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KQYr

The United States will likely end in late January the state of public health emergency declared last summer over the large number of mpox cases.

Over 29,000 people were infected in the outbreak. However, cases shrank in recent weeks, after an effective vaccination strategy.

The virus was initially known as monkeypox, but the WHO changed this name to mpox earlier this week, as it searched for a "neutral, non-discriminatory, and non-stigmatizing" name.

Mpox in the US is most common among men who had sex with infected men.

How did the US contain the virus?

The US struggle to contain the mpox outbreak started to recede in August, after the declaration of the public health emergency.

The White House tasked two top health officials, Robert Fenton and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, with leading the response.

The new strategy centered around targeting local clinics and Pride events with the two-dose Jynneos vaccine.

The virus has killed 17 people to date in the US.

The Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said on Friday that the department expected there will no need to renew the emergency declaration on January 31.

"But we won't take our foot off the gas,  we will continue to monitor the case trends closely and encourage all at-risk individuals to get a free vaccine,'' Becerra said.

How serious is mpox?

In July, the WHO declared the worldwide mpox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Typical mpox symptoms include a rash, headache, fever and chills, among others.

The WHO has urged gay and bisexual men to limit their number of sexual partners in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Though endemic to Africa, mpox has spread to several parts of the world this year, claiming lives.

Tedros: monkeypox "a public health emergency of international concern"

rmt/sms (AP, Reuters)

