The coronavirus pandemic is over a global health emergency, World Health Organization said. Millions of people have died of COVID over the past three years.

The World Health Organization on Friday said that coronavirus was no longer a global health emergency and pandemic.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made the announcement, estimated that the pandemic had killed "at least 20 million" people. That figure is nearly three times more than the confirmed numbers.

More to follow...

fb/msh (AP, Reuters, dpa)