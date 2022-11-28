  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Monkeypox virions
The World Health Organization is recommending the term "mpox" replace "monkeypox" in a bid to avoid stigmatizationImage: BSIP/UIG/IMAGO
HealthGlobal issues

Monkeypox to be renamed 'mpox,' WHO says

38 minutes ago

The World Health Organization said that it wants to minimize "negative impact" caused by the current name. The virus was first identified in monkeys, but affects a number of other animals.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KBND

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday that monkeypox is to be renamed "mpox" in English.

"Following a series of consultations with global experts, WHO will begin using a new preferred term 'mpox' as a synonym for monkeypox. Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while 'monkeypox' is phased out," the UN health agency said in a statement.

The monkeypox virus was originally identified in monkeys in 1958, but can infect a number of other animals, and is more frequently found in rodents.

Although global infection numbers have been declining since August, the virus remains a problem in low-income regions.

What did the WHO say?

"WHO will adopt the term mpox in its communications, and encourages others to follow these recommendations, to minimize any ongoing negative impact of the current name and from adoption of the new name," the organization said.

The WHO said that the name was given before the organization had published its "best practices in naming diseases" in 2015.

The disease was first found in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and it remains endemic to parts of western and central Africa.

In May, cases of the disease began to be identified around the world. Some 81,107 cases in 110 countries, including 55 deaths, have been reported to the WHO this year.

Where did the idea come from?

The WHO announced in August that it was looking for a "neutral, non-discriminatory, and non-stigmatizing" name for the disease.

The organization said that it wanted to avoid a term that could be used in a racist way, and also hoped to prevent attacks on monkeys, such as one that occurred in Brazil.

The name "mpox" was submitted by Samuel Miriello, director of the REZO men's health organization. He argued that a new name that doesn't invoke "monkey imagery" could help people "understand more quickly that there's an emergency that needs to be taken seriously."

Also in August, the WHO agreed to rename what was formally known as the Congo Basin variant of the virus as "Clade I" and the West African variant as "Clade II."

sdi/kb (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese police at anti-COVID-19 demonstrations

China ramps up security in Shanghai after COVID protests

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young girl and two boys standing in front of colorful columns.

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

Society21 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Fourteen-year-old Neha sits during an interview Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020, in Karachi, Pakistan. Neha's family forced her to marry a 45-year-old Muslim man, who first made her convert from Christianity to Islam.

Why underage marriages are still prevalent in Pakistan

Why underage marriages are still prevalent in Pakistan

SocietyNovember 27, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Germany's Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring their first goal with coach Hansi Flick

World Cup 2022: Flick's flexibility and Füllkrug's finish

World Cup 2022: Flick's flexibility and Füllkrug's finish

Sports14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Torture survivors Daniil and Viktoriya speak to DW in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Kherson residents describe torture under Russian occupation

Kherson residents describe torture under Russian occupation

Conflicts4 hours ago03:32 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Serenity Ivany, 14, competes in a snowshoe race in Nain, Newfoundland and Labrador

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit living on thin ice

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit living on thin ice

Climate21 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City shows women supporting each other, in bright colors

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage