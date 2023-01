45 minutes ago 45 minutes ago

Our Girlz Off Mute teen reporter, Ana Milena, takes us to meet two young Mozambicans. They had to give up on their dreams when they became pregnant after getting married. Early marriages are, in many cases, synonymous with domestic violence, and risky pregnancies. How can this be prevented? The government has been trying to rescue victims, and is also raising awareness among parents and guardians.