  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Slovakia election
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
BusinessMozambique

Mozambique, Credit Suisse settle 'tuna bonds' row

October 1, 2023

The out-of-court settlement was reached just a day before a trial was set to start in London. Maputo was suing the Swiss bank over alleged bribery and fraud.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X17U
The logos of UBS and Credit Suisse photographed in Switzerland
Swiss banking giant rescued scandal-scarred Credit Suisse earlier this yearImage: Ennio Leanza/KEYSTONE/picture alliance/dpa

Credit Suisse reached a last-minute settlement with Mozambique on Sunday in a $1.5-billion (€1.42 billion) bribery and fraud case, its owner UBS said, a day before a London trial was due to start. 

The trial at London's High Court was scheduled to last for 13 weeks.

Mozambique, which had brought the case against Credit Suisse alleging bribery and fraud, was seeking $1.5 billion in damages.

"The parties have mutually released each other from any liabilities and claims relating to the transactions," UBS said on Sunday.

"The parties are pleased to have resolved this long-running dispute stemming from events occurring a decade ago," it added.

Details of the deal were not immediately available. 

The case is one of the biggest disputes that UBS inherited when it took over embattled Credit Suisse in June this year

What is the 'tuna bonds' scandal?

The case dates back to 2013 and 2014, when three state-owned Mozambican companies, shipbuilder Privinvest and Credit Suisse struck deals for loans of about $2 billion.

Before the scale of the case became public in 2016, the loans were secured with undisclosed government guarantees and billed as being aimed to fund projects such as a state tuna fishery. 

Donors, including the International Monetary Fund, halted support when the case came to light, triggering a debt default and criminal investigations.

The African country alleged bribery, conspiracy to defraud by unlawful means and dishonest assistance to cancel debts and claim financial compensation worth millions of dollars.

Credit Suisse has alleged that it was unaware of the misconduct of its bankers, and Privinvest insists that it delivered on its contractual obligations.

On Friday, an appeals court allowed Privinvest to appeal against a decision that had granted Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi immunity from the case.

fb/dj (Reuters, LUSA, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

Ukraine updates: EU foreign ministers hold meeting in Kyiv

PoliticsOctober 2, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian interviewee speaks into DW microphone

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

BusinessOctober 1, 202302:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

A female rickshaw puller on a crosswalk

Women pull their weight in Japan's rickshaw sector

Women pull their weight in Japan's rickshaw sector

SocietyOctober 1, 20238 images
More from Asia

Germany

Tarek Al-Wazir (l), Nancy Faeser (SPD), Boris Rhein (r) in Hesse's State Theater building

Germany: Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

Germany: Berlin's blunders impact Hesse regional election

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Former Prime Minister Robert Fico speaking on election night while outside a polling station

Slovakia election: Strongman Robert Fico's return to power

Slovakia election: Strongman Robert Fico's return to power

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator dressed as Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds up a bone saw outside the White House in Washington.

Saudi Arabia and the Khashoggi murder: Still no justice

Saudi Arabia and the Khashoggi murder: Still no justice

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Two bearded Sikh men

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

SocietySeptember 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A canoe crosses the Rio Negro, whose dry banks border the picture on the left and right.

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage