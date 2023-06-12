  1. Skip to content
Switzerland: UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover

19 minutes ago

The biggest European banking deal in 15 years has been finalized. The merger with UBS puts an end to Credit Suisse's 167-year history.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SSPf
Logos of Credit Suisse and UBS seen in Zürich
The merger creates a new Swiss banking giantImage: Denis Balibouse/REUTERS

Swiss banking giant UBS completed its takeover of embattled rival lender Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank, on Monday.

UBS had bought Credit Suisse in March for 3 billion Swiss francs (€3.09 billion, $3.3 billion) in an emergency rescue deal after the latter institution had undergone a series of scandals amid criticism of poor risk management and money outflows in the hundreds of billions.

The new group will oversee $5 trillion of assets. The two banks currently employ 120,000 people worldwide, although UBS has already said it will reduce that workforce.

What is the background to the merger?

UBS and the Swiss government signed the necessary agreement on guarantees of losses from the takeover, which could amount to up to 5 billion francs, on Friday.

Authorities in Switzerland facilitated the takeover to prevent failing customer confidence from bringing about the collapse of Credit Suisse, which could have caused a wider banking crisis and damaged the country's reputation as a top financial hub.

UBS and the Swiss government have offered assurances that the takeover will benefit shareholders and not negatively impact the taxpayer.

EU measures to protect banks 'have worked'

What has UBS said?

A statement from the bank published in several newspapers said that "UBS has completed the acquisition of Credit Suisse today, crossing an important milestone."

The takeover marked the "beginning of a new chapter of our joint journey" for UBS and the Swiss and global financial industry,  the statement said.

The CEO of UBS, Serbio Ermotti has, however, warned of "bumpy" months to come as his bank works on integrating Credit Suisse, something UBS says could take up to five years.

tj/lo (dpa, Reuters)

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies

Politics39 minutes ago
Africa

Tunesien Tunis | Giorgia Meloni und Kais Saied

EU, Tunisia looking for a 'holistic approach' to migration

EU, Tunisia looking for a 'holistic approach' to migration

Migration15 hours ago02:07 min
Asia

People ride motorbikes in Hanoi with hands over their faces, or masks

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 10, 2023
Germany

Firefighters wearing protective gear and white helmets stand atop a fire truck and spray water from a fire hose into a forest.

Wildfire extinguished in former military area near Berlin

Wildfire extinguished in former military area near Berlin

Catastrophe18 hours ago
Europe

A group of Lithuanian soldiers

Europe: Is compulsory military service coming back?

Europe: Is compulsory military service coming back?

SocietyJune 11, 2023
Middle East

Protesting pensioners on the streets of Iran

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

SocietyJune 11, 2023
North America

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers, speaking into a mic

Trump put highly guarded secrets at risk, indictment alleges

Trump put highly guarded secrets at risk, indictment alleges

Law and JusticeJune 10, 202301:35 min
Latin America

Paramedics wearing green vests carry to an ambulance one of four Indigenous brothers, who lies on a stretcher.

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

Catastrophe22 hours ago02:02 min
