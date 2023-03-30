Mozambique: How a rapper's death sparked youth-led protests

The death of a popular rapper has prompted many young people in Mozambique to protest against the country's problems. The Mozambican state and the ruling FRELIMO party are responding with repression.

The rapper Azagaia has passionate fans in Mozambique. He is also famous in other Lusophone African countries. One of his hits — "Povo no Poder" — laments the rising cost of living and low incomes. He also raps that the government is beyond redemption and vows that it can't stop the people's protests.

The song, released in 2008 during protests against rising gasoline and energy prices, became an anthem of youth protest against Mozambique's government. Azagaia also repeatedly accused politicians of the former Marxist-Leninist ruling party FRELIMO of exploiting ordinary citizens to allow themselves a luxurious life.

On March 9, the rapper died at the age of 38 from the effects of an epileptic seizure. Azagaia's death was deeply felt all over Mozambique. Vigils and mourning marches in his honor occurred in almost all major cities.

Even during his lifetime, the government treated Azagaia with hostility. The state media censored his songs. The prosecutor's office accused him of inciting violence after the release of Povo no Poder.

Young Mozambicans have been taking to the streets to complain about rising cost of living Image: Da Silva Romeu/DW

Mourning marches turn violent

Youth organizations in the major cities of Maputo, Beira, Quelimane, and Nampula announced vigils and mourning marches for the weekend following Azagaia's death.

Approved by authorities, the peaceful processions later escalated into violence. In all four metropolitan areas, there was a confrontation between grieving young people and the police.

The demonstrators called for 'resistance' and 'people's power,' as well as protest slogans against the government and security forces. The police responded with violence, firing tear gas at the protesters to disperse the crowd.

On March 14, the day of Azagaia's funeral, security forces acted particularly ruthlessly against demonstrators when the crowd tried to carry the rapper's coffin past the Ponta Vermelha, the president's official residence.

At least 19 people were injured in Maputo alone, two of them seriously. According to reports, a protester lost an eye after a tear gas canister hit his face. Police also beat an unarmed man lying on the ground before dragging him into a police car, according to accusations made by the protest organizers in an internet video.

Mozambiacan police is accused of excessive force during Azagaia's funeral march Image: Sebastião Arcénio/DW

Mutual accusations

According to the police, 36 people were arrested throughout Mozambique, 20 of them in Maputo, allegedly because they had provoked the violence.

"The organizers of the marches deliberately wanted to escalate the situation by forcing the funeral procession to take a different route than planned," said the deputy commander-in-chief of the police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM), Fernando Tsucana.

Tsucana defended the police saying they had to take the necessary measures, adding that the young organizers of the march were pursuing an "obscure political agenda."

Protesters with "Povo-no-Poder" posters have been marching in Maputo Image: Da Silva Romeu/DW

However, the national organizing committee denies responsibility for the violence. At a press conference in Maputo, one of the organizers stated that the protesters were not responsible for the escalation of violence.

"No young person, no citizen has used violence. If there are any videos or other recordings that prove this accusation, they should be made public. Our flag is and remains nonviolence," guaranteed the march's organizing committee spokesperson, Cídia Chitsungo.

At the same time, several representatives of the youth movement promised to continue marching in honor of Azagaia. "Peaceful demonstrations will take place with or without police permission," David Fardo, another organizer of the funeral marches, told DW.

Mozambique: Five years of violence To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

FRELIMO fears a wave of protests in an election year

Mozambique is about to have a series of elections starting with municipal elections in October, followed by parliamentary, regional, and presidential elections next year. It is precisely before this electoral marathon that dissatisfaction with the ruling FRELIMO party is growing.

Political observers predict that the new protest movement in Mozambique has "revolutionary potential." Some even speak of a "Mozambican spring," in reference to the Arab Spring protests that started in North Africa in December 2010. "The Mozambican government fears a loss of control and is doing everything to nip the protest movement in the bud," Fidel Terenciano, a political scientist, told DW.

"The rulers know that the power of the people will eventually change things. That's why they react with this brutality, why they let people be beaten and sprayed with tear gas."

Mozambican President and FRELIMO party leader Filipe Nyusi accuse the opposition of triggering the protests Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP/Getty Images

FRELIMO's response

The FRELIMO Central Committee concluded that the marches on March 18th resulted from "political manipulation of young people" by some opposition parties. The ruling party accused backers of the movement of disguising themselves as members of civil society. According to FRELIMO, the goal was to destabilize state institutions.

However, political scientist Terenciano sees the ruling party as being on a lost cause. There is hardly any way for the ruling party to stop the march of youth for freedom.

Fans of rapper Azagaia have been holding vigils in his memory Image: Jovenaldo Ngovene/DW

"This march for political freedom is irreversible," Terenciano said, adding that young people had made it clear that they want to disempower FRELIMO in the next municipal elections. "If FRELIMO fails in the municipal elections, they will also lose the parliamentary elections the following year."

Mozambique has experienced protest waves in the past, such as against the increase in gasoline or bread prices. However, FRELIMO remained in power. But the current mass demonstrations against the government are still considered unusual by political observers. "It is a completely new phenomenon that has never been seen since the country's independence: young people burn FRELIMO membership cards, FRELIMO t-shirts, or other party symbols completely fearlessly in public. That was never seen before," says political scientist Terenciano.

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu