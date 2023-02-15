  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
NATO
War in Ukraine
Dokumentation " Mosambik - Reichtum und Aufruhr"
Image: YEMAYA
ConflictsMozambique

Mozambique - Land of Treasures and Turmoil

10 minutes ago

Mozambique’s national flag features a Kalashnikov; a symbol, perhaps, of the country’s often violent history. Over 400 years of Portuguese colonial rule faded into a brutal civil war.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MtvJ

Today Islamic terrorists threaten both peace and economic growth.

Dokumentation
Image: YEMAYA

More than a million people were killed in Mozambique’s civil war which dragged on for nearly two decades before peace was signed in 1992. Since then the country has tried to move on, but recently insurgents have caused tensions to flare in the north of the country, which is majority Muslim.

Some jihadist groups have allied themselves with so called Islamic State, the IS. Several thousand fighters have spread terror through the region. As a result, thousands of people have been killed and almost a million displaced.
 

Dokumentation
Image: YEMAYA


The Rwandan army, the most battle-seasoned troops on the African continent, were called in to help and in just a few weeks they succeeded in retaking terrorist strongholds. But peace is fragile, and poverty, injustice and corruption feed the conflict. 


 

Dokumentation
Image: YEMAYA

 
Mozambique is one of the poorest countries in the world, yet it has a rich heritage, including a World Heritage Site of colonial treasures from the era of Portuguese rule. And another treasure - gas reserves. Huge deposits of natural gas have been discovered the country’s north. 

 

Dokumentation
Image: YEMAYA


Mozambique is also rich in rubies. We gained exclusive access to the biggest ruby mine in the world. Every day hundreds of tons of earth are sifted in search of precious gems. Rubies, gas reserves, pristine beaches... and jihadists. Mozambique is a country torn between its rich natural resources, and the ever-present threat of armed conflict. 



Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 16.03.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 16.03.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 16.03.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 17.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 18.03.2023 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 19.03.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 19.03.2023 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 17.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Eurofighter jets take part in the NATO Air Shielding exercise over Lask, central Poland.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv urges quick decision on fighter jets

Conflicts11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man walks past posters of election candidates on a wall in Lagos

Nigeria's election: Insecurity, inflation are key concerns

Nigeria's election: Insecurity, inflation are key concerns

PoliticsFebruary 13, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Air India aircraft on an airport tarmac

Air India's Airbus deal set to revive airline's fortunes

Air India's Airbus deal set to revive airline's fortunes

Business16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An LNG tanker at sea

LNG: What it is and how it impacts the climate

LNG: What it is and how it impacts the climate

Nature and Environment4 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Polish and Ukrainian soldiers train on a Leopard 2 tank at a military base in western Poland.

Poland: First Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard tanks

Poland: First Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard tanks

Conflicts23 hours ago02:12 min
More from Europe

Middle East

An aerial view of Israelis waving national flags during a rally against plans to overhaul the judicial system

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

PoliticsFebruary 13, 202302:23 min
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

BusinessFebruary 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

People walk along a street in Mexico

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

SocietyFebruary 10, 202305:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage