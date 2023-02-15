Mozambique - Land of Treasures and Turmoil

Mozambique’s national flag features a Kalashnikov; a symbol, perhaps, of the country’s often violent history. Over 400 years of Portuguese colonial rule faded into a brutal civil war.

Today Islamic terrorists threaten both peace and economic growth.

Image: YEMAYA

More than a million people were killed in Mozambique’s civil war which dragged on for nearly two decades before peace was signed in 1992. Since then the country has tried to move on, but recently insurgents have caused tensions to flare in the north of the country, which is majority Muslim.

Some jihadist groups have allied themselves with so called Islamic State, the IS. Several thousand fighters have spread terror through the region. As a result, thousands of people have been killed and almost a million displaced.



Image: YEMAYA



The Rwandan army, the most battle-seasoned troops on the African continent, were called in to help and in just a few weeks they succeeded in retaking terrorist strongholds. But peace is fragile, and poverty, injustice and corruption feed the conflict.







Image: YEMAYA



Mozambique is one of the poorest countries in the world, yet it has a rich heritage, including a World Heritage Site of colonial treasures from the era of Portuguese rule. And another treasure - gas reserves. Huge deposits of natural gas have been discovered the country’s north.





Image: YEMAYA



Mozambique is also rich in rubies. We gained exclusive access to the biggest ruby mine in the world. Every day hundreds of tons of earth are sifted in search of precious gems. Rubies, gas reserves, pristine beaches... and jihadists. Mozambique is a country torn between its rich natural resources, and the ever-present threat of armed conflict.







Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

THU 16.03.2023 – 01:15 UTC

THU 16.03.2023 – 04:15 UTC

THU 16.03.2023 – 18:15 UTC

FRI 17.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 18.03.2023 – 19:15 UTC

SUN 19.03.2023 – 02:15 UTC

SUN 19.03.2023 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 17.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3