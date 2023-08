Maria Gerth-Niculescu

The Senegalese village of Fass Boye is mourning over 60 people who died on their migration journey to the Canary Islands. Over 100 young men left aboard a fishing boat on July 10. However, less than half survived after their boat capsized. On Sunday, the village organized a prayer in memory of the deceased. Hundreds gathered in sadness, but many young still feel like they have no future at home.