More than 30 killed in Mali bus crash

The bus fell off a bridge en route to neighboring Burkina Faso, carrying both locals and foreigners. Road accidents are common in Mali, with roads and vehicles suffering from poor conditions.

A bus fell off a bridge in southeastern Mali on Tuesday, killing 31 people, the Transport Ministry said.

The bus crashed near the western town of Kenieba around 5 p.m. local time (1700 GMT), en route to neighboring Burkina Faso. Some 10 more were injured.

What do we know about the accident?

The accident occurred at a bridge crossing the Bagoe River, the Transport Ministry said. The victims included Malians and citizens from other West African countries, it added.

"The probable cause was the driver's failure to control the vehicle," the ministry said.

Road accidents are common in Mali and West Africa, where many roads and vehicles suffer from poor conditions.

rmt/jsi (AFP, Reuters)