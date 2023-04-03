  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Jakov Milatovic celebrates after provisional election results
Jakov Milatovic is backed by Montenegro’s governing majorityImage: Marko Djurica/REUTERS
PoliticsMontenegro

Montenegro: Political novice Jakov Milatovic wins presidency

28 minutes ago

Oxford-educated economist Jakov Milatovic has declared victory over incumbent Milo Djukanovic. His promise is to root out corruption and lead the country to European Union membership.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pc8U

Longtime Montenegrin leader Milo Djukanovic on Sunday conceded defeat to a young economist and political novice Jakov Milatovic in the country's presidential election runoff.

The 36-year-old Milatovic campaigned to root out corruption and lead the country to membership of the European Union.

How the public voted

Milatovic won around 60% in the vote on Sunday, while 61-year-old Djukanovic won around 40%, according to projections released by the Center for Monitoring and Research. 

Official results were expected on Monday, but both politicians conceded that the margin was too decisive to change. 

Turnout was almost 70%. Milo Djukanovic and Jakov Milatovic were the top two finishers in the first round of elections held last month. 

Sweeping up corruption in Montenegro

Milatovic hails 'historic' win

In his victory speech, Milatovic said the moment of victory was "historic," adding it was the "night we waited for the past 30 years."

Milatovic is set to serve a five-year term in office. "We want to deal with issues that are of vital importance: the rule of law, the economy, and European integration," he said

"We are leaving the past behind and making a decisive step into the future," he said. 

Milatovic's "Europe Now!" movement emerged after the first government that resulted from the 2020 parliamentary elections collapsed.

Familiar figure on political stage

Djukanovic, who is possibly Europe's longest-serving politician, has stayed in power for the 32 years. He has served as the prime minister and president on multiple occasions. 

He came to power in 1991 as Montenegro's prime minister and was in office when voters decided to remain with Serbia as part of Yugoslavia.

Djukanovic was prime minister when Montenegro declared its independence in June 2006 after an independence referendum. 

He later defied Slavic ally Russia and pursued Montenegro's entry to NATO. The country is still seeking to join the EU. 

Why is the vote important?

Now that he has won the vote, Milatovic's "Europe Now!" movement could find itself in a position to dominate the next government that will be formed after a June 11 parliamentary vote.

Although the presidency in Montenegro is essentially a ceremonial post, the vote is important because it could signal a political reshuffle ahead of the vote.

"Montenegro has chosen and I respect that choice," Djukanovic said on Sunday. "Elections are sometimes won — we won for a very long time — sometimes you lose. I wish the new president that he be worthy of the trust he received."

rm/msh (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Robert Habeck arrived in Kyiv to discuss the post-war reconstruction effort

Germany's Robert Habeck makes unannounced Ukraine visit

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

At a protest in Goma, Alphonsine Ndeza, who was displaced by the violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, expresses exasperation over the lack of aid.

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

Conflicts19 hours ago03:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

An Indian couple performs marriage rituals in New Delhi, India

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

Society15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Leroy Sane watches the ball in to the net

German football wants regulation, so regulate it

German football wants regulation, so regulate it

Soccer16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Chair of SDP Sanna Marin, left, and chair of The Finns party Riikka Purra, right, look on as National Coalition Party chair Petteri Orpo cheers at the Finnish parliamentary elections media reception at the Finnish Parliament in Helsinki, Finland on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Finland: Sanna Marin concedes, Orpo claims win in tight vote

Finland: Sanna Marin concedes, Orpo claims win in tight vote

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

CultureMarch 31, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Destroyed buildings and a toppled powerline in Little Rock, Arkansas

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Catastrophe16 hours ago01:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage