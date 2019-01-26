Mont Blanc glacier could melt, collapse, experts warn

Experts warned that a massive glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc is melting at an accelerated rate and is close to collapse.

Authorities attributed this year's intense summer heat as the reason behind the melting glacier close to the northern Italian town of Courmayeur.

"With the anomalous summer heat recorded in August and the first half of September, the glacier is melting at an average of 35 centimeters (13.7 inches) per day, with peaks of 50/60 centimeters on some days," said Moreno Vignolini, Courmayeur's town spokesman.

Vignolini dismissed claims that the melting process threatens to destroy the town below. "There are no homes, only a few unoccupied chalets," he reassured.

However, he warned that a chunk of the glacier is in danger of crashing into a valley parallel to the Courmayeur valley. The section of the glacier concerned weighs around 250,000 tons and is at risk of breaking away.

Read more: Switzerland: high-altitude wake for melted Pizol glacier

Travel restrictions at Mont Blanc

The Planpincieux glacier is located in the Alps on the Grande Jorasses peak of the Mont Blanc mountain range surrounded by Italy, France and Switzerland.

Stefano Miserocchi, mayor of Courmayeur, had ordered the nighttime closure of the road leading to Val Ferret at Mont Blanc on Tuesday evening.

Access to the region below the glacier, which is popular with tourists, has also been limited and road traffic is restricted to three sessions throughout the day. From Friday an alternative route will be available, according to local authorities.

Read more: France restricts access to Mont Blanc to combat overcrowding

The glacier, which forms part of the Mont Blanc mountain range, is melting at an average of 35 cm per day

Climate change to blame

The Secure Mountain Foundation, which has monitored the glacier for the Aosta Valley region since 2013, alerted local officials of potential avalanches on the Grandes Jorasses slope.

Jean Pierre Fosson, the foundation's secretary-general, said the temperature of the water flowing below the glacier "exposes it to the global warming in progress."

The glacier began experiencing unusual collapses in October 2018. It wasn't until the accelerated rate of the latest detachment that Fosson signaled a warning to the town mayor.

Courmayeur's mayor said the "phenomena once again show how the mountain is going through a period of major change due to climate factors and, therefore, it is particularly vulnerable."

However, Fosson advised locals not to panic and said that the foundation will continue to monitor the glacier, emphasizing "unprecedented" preventative measures were being taken.

Fosson added that the glacier chunk might not even break at all and if it does, it might break off in a single block or simply crumble away.

The fate of glaciers around the world Death of a glacier Iceland paid tribute to its Okjokull ice sheet on Sunday, holding a funeral for the first glacier lost to climate change. Known as 'Ok' for short, Okjokull lost its status as a glacier in 2014. At Sunday's ceremony, mourners unveiled a plaque announcing that all the country's main glaciers are expected to follow the same path in the next 200 years.

The fate of glaciers around the world Antarctica: Huge glacier, huge risk The Thwaites Glacier, part of the West Antarctic ice sheet, is believed to pose the greatest risk to rising sea levels in the future. If it collapses and flows into the sea, it could trigger a 50 cm sea level rise, a NASA-funded study found earlier this year. Antarctica is home to 50 times more ice than all the world's mountain glaciers combined.

The fate of glaciers around the world Patagonian beauty melting Chile's Grey Glacier is in the Patagonian Icefields, which account for the largest expanse of ice in the southern hemisphere outside of Antarctica. Researchers are closely monitoring the melt in the region, as it could help them understand how other glaciers, such as those in Antarctica and Greenland, could look in warmer climates of the future.

The fate of glaciers around the world Alpine ice wrapped up for summer The Rhone Glacier in Switzerland is the source of the river Rhone. For several years, scientists have been covering its ice with UV-resistant white blankets during summer, in an attempt to slow the melting. Researchers say our warming climate could eradicate two thirds of the ice in Alpine glaciers by the end of this century.

The fate of glaciers around the world New Zealand: From hiking to helicopter Franz Josef Glacier in New Zealand's South Island is a popular tourist destination. The glacier used to follow a cyclical pattern of advance and retreat. But since 2008, Franz Josef has been rapidly shrinking. Guides used to be able to lead tourists straight onto the glacier by foot. Now, the only way they can get there is to fly in by helicopter.

The fate of glaciers around the world African ice disappearing Glaciers on Mount Kilimanjaro are also at risk. Back in 2012, NASA-supported researchers estimated what is left of the ice on Africa's highest mountain would be gone by 2020. Kilimanjaro is a top attraction for tourists in Tanzania, and a crucial generator of revenue in a country where the majority of people live below the poverty line.

The fate of glaciers around the world Melting dangerously The US state of Alaska is home to thousands of glaciers. Some of them are melting 100 times faster than scientists previously thought, a 2019 study found. Earlier this month, two Germans and an Austrian were found dead after going kayaking on Valdez Glacier Lake. Officials say the tourists were likely killed by falling glacial ice.

The fate of glaciers around the world Greenland's Jakobshavn: Growth is not enough Jakobshaven, Greenland's largest glacier, is actually growing, a NASA study revealed earlier this year. But while one edge of the glacier has thickened slightly since 2016, the overall ice sheet is still melting rapidly, far outweighing expansion. Scientists believe the growth is due to an influx of unusually cold water from the north Atlantic - but they expect warmer waters will soon return. Author: Loveday Wright



mvb/sms (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.