 Mini hydro plants power local businesses in Nepal′s mountains | Global Ideas | DW | 11.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Mini hydro plants power local businesses in Nepal's mountains

Villages in Nepal's rural mountain regions are finally getting electricity access thanks to mini hydro plants designed to provide clean energy and improve livelihoods.

Watch video 05:38

Nepal: Hydropower for villages

Project aim: Renewable energy to support rural livelihoods and local businesses in Nepal

Project implementation: Installing mini hydropower plans to provide off-grid electricity for villages in the Nepalese mountains. So far, 500 micro power plants have been installed under this project

Project Duration: July 2014 - July 2019

Funding: Government of Nepal, Global Environment Facility, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

For more than a decade, widower Poorna Gurung has been running a small workshop that manufactures paper from tree bark in Nepal. It was once tough work as the bark had to be softened in warm water and for that, he always needed to have a fire going. 

That all changed when he got access to electricity after a number of mini hydroelectric plants were built in his mountain village, Ghandruk. His life is now completely different. Gurung was able to buy a boiler as well as a machine to shred the bark, and was eventually able to expand his business.

In the Himalayan region Gurung calls home, many are dependent on these mini hydro plants for electricity — 40 percent of those living in rural areas have no access to electricity at all. But a government-run project aims to get others connected and help people like Gurung to build on their existing businesses.

A film by Julia Mielke

DW recommends

Energy on the go - the world's smallest hydropower plant

Sick of your phone running out of battery? Now you can use a mini water turbine to charge it up! The German design is already in demand from African communities wanting to generate their own hydropower. (17.03.2017)  

WWW links

Renewable Energy for Rural Livelihood (RERL)

Audios and videos on the topic

Nepal: Hydropower for villages  

Related content

Global Ideas Montenegro Flüsse

In the Balkans, locals fight to save their wild flowing rivers from hydropower 23.10.2019

Mini hydropower plants are springing up all over the small Balkan state of Montenegro. The government says it's part of a renewables drive but activists and locals argue the plants are destroying their "lifeline."

Kosovo Kohlekraftwerk in Obilic

Western Balkans waiting for a green energy revolution 16.04.2019

Countries in the Western Balkans are funding old coal power plants with millions of euros as locals protest against hydroelectric power plants. Nevertheless, environmental activists see signs of hope on the horizon.

Global Ideas Wohnungsmarkt in Estland

Estonia's Soviet-era housing finds new eco-friendly future 22.07.2019

Thousands of apartment blocks across Estonia were built in the 1950s as temporary housing. Now an EU project in Tartu is transforming some into sustainable housing as part of a sustainable cities initiative.

Advertisement

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  