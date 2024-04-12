Minds in Motion

Minds in MotionApril 12, 2024
A Radical Thinker: Immanuel Kant
He turned thinking upside down and challenged us to use our brains and question our actions. Kant desired justice and came up with principles meant to ensure peace. On his 300th birthday, the philosopher is as relevant as ever.
Icon and Activist: Josephine Baker
An icon and media phenomenon – Josephine Baker’s presence on stage was legendary. The first black superstar; sensual, humorous, dramatic. A show in Berlin explores the multifaceted artist and activist who remains a fascinating figure today.
A violinist on TikTok: Esther Abrami
Esther Abrami is bringing classical music to a new, primarily younger audience via social media channels. The French-born violinist posts videos about her daily life as a classical musician online.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 13.04.2024 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 13.04.2024 – 10:30 UTC
SUN 14.04.2024 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 14.04.2024 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 14.04.2024 – 15:30 UTC
SUN 14.04.2024 – 22:30 UTC
MON 15.04.2024 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 16.04.2024 – 06:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4