Immanuel Kant (1724-1804), one of the most significant philosophers in history, was a representative of the idealist school of German philosophy during the Enlightenment era of the late 18th century.

Immanuel Kant was born in Königsberg, Prussia (now Kaliningrad, Russia) where he spent his entire life. He saw philosophy as resulting from human reason, rather than experience. He identified two main pillars of philosophy: ethics and metaphysics. In his pivotal work "Critique of Pure Reason," he argued that "though our knowledge begins with experience, it does not follow that it arises out of experience." Among his other major works are "Critique of Judgment," "Critique of Practical Reason," "Groundwork for the Metaphysics of Morals," "Religion within the Limits of Reason Alone," "The Science of Right," "Universal Natural History and Theory of Heaven," and "What is Enlightenment?"