Military drills around Taiwan a 'punishment,' says China

Beijing called the drills a "strong punishment" for "separatist acts," three days after Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te was sworn in. Taiwan condemned the "irrational provocations."

China began joint military drills around Taiwan early Thursday, set to last until Friday, following the inauguration of Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te.

The Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command stated the drills involve the army, navy, air force, and rocket force in the Taiwan Strait and around Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu, and Dongyin Islands.

The exercises focus on joint sea-air combat readiness, precision strikes, and integrated operations to test real combat capabilities, Chinese state media Xinhua reported.

According to Chinese military spokesperson Li Xi, the drills are a "strong punishment" for "separatist acts," three days after Lai was sworn in as president. Li also called the drills "a stern warning against the interference and provocation by external forces," Xinhua reported.

In the past, Beijing has called Lai a "dangerous separatist" who will bring "war and decline" to the region.

The Taiwan Strait separates the island of Taiwan and the Asian continent Image: https://mil.huanqiu.com

Taiwan armed forces 'prepared'

Taiwan condemned the drills, emphasizing its determination to defend its sovereignty.

The self-ruled island's Ministry of National Defence said in a statement that it "strongly condemned such irrational provocations and actions that undermine regional peace and stability."

Taipei also said it has mobilized sea, air and ground forces to in response to Beijing's moves.

The Taiwan Defense Ministry's statement said "all officers and soldiers of the armed forces are prepared," adding, "we uphold the strong will of 'preparing for war, not asking for war, responding to war, and not avoiding war.'"

Beijing-Taipei relations frayed

Taipei's relations with Beijing have deteriorated in recent years as China has increased pressure on the democratic island, raising periodic concerns about a potential invasion.

China sees the democratic Taiwan as its territory and has maintained that use of force to bring the island under its control is not off the table.

Beijing had previously rebuffed President Lai's attempts at dialogue and increased military activities near Taiwan since his election win in January.

In his inauguration address on Monday, Lai vowed to defend the island's democracy, as he called on China to end its military intimidation of the self-ruled island.

He urged Beijing to "share with Taiwan the global responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait... and ensure the world is free from the fear of war."

ss/jsi (AFP, Reuters)