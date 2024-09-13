  1. Skip to content
Head shot of a man (Michal Gostkiewicz) in an open-necked shirt and black blazer against a black backdrop
Michal GostkiewiczImage: Maciej Stanik

Michal Gostkiewicz

DW journalist specializing in European affairs

Michal Gostkiewicz is Europe correspondent for DW's Polish Service.

Apart from working as the Europe correspondent for Deutsche Welle's Polish Service, Michal is also a correspondent for the Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza. Prior to that he was deputy editor of WP Magazine, a longform journalism division of Wirtualna Polska, a journalist at Weekend.Gazeta.pl magazine, the Gazeta.pl portal, the foreign section of Dziennik and the social section of the Polish edition of Newsweek.

He is an alumnus of the IVLP Murrow Program of the US Department of State and the Marion Gräfin Dönhoff Journalism Fellowship and a graduate of the Polish School of Reportage. He is co-author and co-editor of the project and book "Crime Without Punishment," which was created in conjunction with Deutsche Welle.

Stories by Michal Gostkiewicz

A woman (Roberta Metsola) stands at a lectern and addresses the European Parliament. Behind her are the stars of the European flag on a blue background

EP president says balance key to EU migration policy

EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola spoke to DW about the issues that will concern her most in her second term.
PoliticsSeptember 13, 2024
