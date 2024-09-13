Michal Gostkiewicz

Apart from working as the Europe correspondent for Deutsche Welle's Polish Service, Michal is also a correspondent for the Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza. Prior to that he was deputy editor of WP Magazine, a longform journalism division of Wirtualna Polska, a journalist at Weekend.Gazeta.pl magazine, the Gazeta.pl portal, the foreign section of Dziennik and the social section of the Polish edition of Newsweek.

He is an alumnus of the IVLP Murrow Program of the US Department of State and the Marion Gräfin Dönhoff Journalism Fellowship and a graduate of the Polish School of Reportage. He is co-author and co-editor of the project and book "Crime Without Punishment," which was created in conjunction with Deutsche Welle.