Mexico: Several killed as stage collapses at campaign rally

At least four people have died after a stage collapsed in a strong gust of wind in northern Mexico at an event for a presidential candidate.

An accident at a campaign event in northern Mexico on Wednesday night attended by presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez has claimed at least four lives and injured 15 others, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has confirmed.

The casualties occurred when a strong gust of wind blew down a stage at the rally for the Citizens' Movement party, which was being held ahead of presidential, state and municipal elections on June 2.

What do we know about the accident?

Maynez, 38, who is considered to have little chance of winning the election, said he was not injured in the accident at the rally in the town of San Pedro Garza, but that there were "victims" who needed care.

He said some members of his team had been taken to hospital for treatment and that he would be suspending upcoming campaign events.

Maynez himself went briefly to hospital following the accient Image: Carlos A. Moreno/ZUMA/picture alliance

Local media broadcast images showing a giant screen toppling over during the event.

Miguel Trevino, the mayor of San Pedro Garza Garcia, wrote on social media that "there are people reported trapped and injured. My prayers are with the victims."

So far, Wednesday's disaster is the only reported accident from the election campaign. However, about two dozen candidates for local offices have been killed during the campaign.

