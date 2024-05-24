Mexico: Heat wave kills several people, hotter days ahead

The so-called "heat dome" weather phenomenon has trapped hot air over the country, causing temperatures to soar to 45 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Extreme heat in Mexico has killed dozens of people, according to the Health Ministry, with temperatures forecasted to rise further.

Meteorologists say a weather phenomenon known as a "heat dome" has trapped hot air over the southern Gulf of Mexico and northern Central America, causing temperatures to soar to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas.

Between May 12 and May 21, authorities said 22 people died from heat-related causes, adding to a total of 48 deaths since March 17.

In comparison, during the same period in 2022 and 2023, heat waves claimed the lives of two and three people, respectively.

The ongoing third heat wave in Mexico is part of five predicted from March to July.

Temperatures rise in south US, Central America

In Mexico, the heat has caused nationwide droughts, strained the power grid and affected wildlife, including the death of 130 howler monkeys due to suspected dehydration.

Some areas saw protests as water supplies dwindled due to below-average rainfall.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico predicts even hotter temperatures in the next 10-15 days.

Some parts of Central America and southern United States, including Texas and Florida, are also experiencing extreme heat.

Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Dominican Republic and Haiti are also reeling from unusual heat due to the same meteorological phenomenon.

Experts warn that this heat wave could impact ocean temperatures and the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

