  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Donald TrumpMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CatastropheMexico

Mexico: Dozens killed in bus-truck collision

Emmy Sasipornkarn with Reuters, EFE
February 9, 2025

A passenger bus had been traveling between the coastal city of Cancun and the southern state of Tabasco when it collided with a truck. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

https://p.dw.com/p/4qDjZ
A picture of a man looking at the burnt remains of the bus
The passenger bus was traveling from Cancun to TabascoImage: Luis Manuel Lopez/REUTERS

Dozens of people were killed in southern Mexico after a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck, the government of Tabasco state said in a statement on Saturday.

Reuters news agency reported that 41 people were killed — 38 passengers, two bus drivers and the truck driver.

The passenger bus was traveling between Mexico's Caribbean coast resort city of Cancun and Tabasco when it collided with a cargo truck.

A burned bus is pictured after colliding with a trailer during its journey from Cancun to Tabasco
Mexican authorities are investigating the fatal accidentImage: Luis Manuel Lopez/REUTERS

What is known about the crash?

The collision occurred near Escarcega in the southern state of Campeche, around 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from the capital Mexico City.

"We deeply regret the accident that occurred this morning," Javier May, the governor of Tabasco state, posted on X.

"We are coordinating with federal and Campeche authorities," he added. 

The crash took place at around 2:45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), according to bus operator Tours Acosta's post on Facebook.

The company said it "profoundly regrets what happened," adding that it was working with authorities to determine the cause of the accident. 

Edited by: Kieran Burke

Emmy Sasipornkarn Srimingkwanchai
Emmy Sasipornkarn Multimedia journalist with a focus on Asia