  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
AfD party
Heat and drought
Press FreedomMexico

Mexican journalist found dead as attacks on press continue

32 minutes ago

Luis Martin Sanchez Iniguez was found dead in the state of Nayarit. He was last seen in Xalisco, a town that has long been linked to the smuggling of heroin and opium.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Td1q
Faces of murdered journalists at a vigil for Fredid Roman in 2022
Last year was one of the deadliest years on record for Mexican journalists, with at least 15 media workers murderedImage: Eduardo Verdugo/AP/picture alliance

A journalist for one of Mexico's top newspapers has been found dead in the western state of Nayarit, La Jornada said on Saturday.

"A body found in the village of Huachines... in the municipality of Tepic was identified as Luis Martin Sanchez Iniguez, 59 years old, correspondent for La Jornada," the newspaper said on its website.

'Signs of violence' on body

Sanchez Iniguez had been missing since Wednesday and his wife filed a missing persons report with Mexican authorities on Friday.

He was last seen in Xalisco, a Nayarit town that has long been linked to the smuggling of heroin and opium.

The prosecutor's office said on Saturday that relatives identified the body, which had been dead for at least one or two days.

"The body was found with signs of violence, and two handwritten signs were found on it," prosecutors said in a statement.

Authorities did not reveal what the messages said, but such notes are frequently left by drug cartels with the bodies of victims. The prosecutor's office said the motive in the killing was still under investigation.

Journalists under attack in Mexico

La Jornada correspondents have been targeted in the past, including Miroslava Breach, who was murdered in Chihuahua in March 2017, and Javier Valdez, who was murdered in Sinaloa in May of the same year. 

The murders are part of a wider spate of violence against journalists in Mexico which has spiked under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Press-related killings have increased 85% in the first half of his term compared to that of his predecessor.

Meanwhile, 2022 was among the deadliest ever for Mexican media workers, with 15 killed.

Guardians of truth

If police confirm Sanchez Iniguez was murdered, he would be at least the second journalist to be killed in Mexico this year.

In February, news photographer Jose Ramiro Araujo was stabbed and beaten to death in the northern Mexico border state of Baja California.

zc/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Confirma Fiscalía de Nayarit asesinato de corresponsal de La Jornada

www.jornada.com.mx
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a media briefing in Beijing

US-China relations 'on surer footing,' Yellen says

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Customers sorting through the mix of secondhand clothes at Nairobi's Gikomba market

Is Europe's used clothing a boon or burden for Africa?

Is Europe's used clothing a boon or burden for Africa?

SocietyJuly 8, 202302:41 min
More from Africa

Asia

A member of a local electoral commission counts ballots at a polling station

Will Uzbekistan's election give Mirziyoyev unlimited power?

Will Uzbekistan's election give Mirziyoyev unlimited power?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A stone fragment showing Hebraic script.

What the Munich synagogue destroyed by the Nazis symbolized

What the Munich synagogue destroyed by the Nazis symbolized

CultureJuly 7, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Four women at tables; two use pens and two use electronic tools, one of each per table

Spain's left pitches €20,000 in cash for youths

Spain's left pitches €20,000 in cash for youths

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A person holds dead fish in Maysan Governorate of Amarah

Iraq: Thousands of dead fish wash up amid ongoing drought

Iraq: Thousands of dead fish wash up amid ongoing drought

Nature and Environment21 hours ago7 images
More from Middle East

North America

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and United States President Joe Biden participate in a news conference

UK-US: What's happened to their free trade deal?

UK-US: What's happened to their free trade deal?

Business18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

MediaJuly 6, 202303:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage