Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has a baby boy

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs," Buckingham Palace said on Monday afternoon. "The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth."

Prince Harry said he was "over the moon," and that they were still thinking of names for their son.

The prince was with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at their home in Windsor, when she went into labor early Monday.

The baby boy will be seventh in line to the British throne, coming after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince Harry. Girls and boys can now inherit the British throne, following a change to the male-preference primogeniture rules in March 2015.

The couple moved recently from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate. It has been a royal residence since 1792.

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly the first person to visit the couple at the cottage, which she apparently gave them as a present.

