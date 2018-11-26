 Mediterranean-style Living | euromaxx deluxe | DW | 29.11.2018

euromaxx deluxe

Mediterranean-style Living

Eric Bensaïd had a house built that’s already full of stories. The interior’s retro-look comes from a colorful fusion of designer furniture and recycled materials. And the view of the Mediterranean is unbeatable.

Watch video 04:32
Now live
04:32 mins.

Mediterranean-style living

    

Audios and videos on the topic

Mediterranean-style living  

Lifestyle  