Maverick US filmmaker David Lynch dies aged 78

Groundbreaking cinema director David Lynch has died at the age of 78. As well as chalking up nominations for his filmmaking, he was also an acclaimed writer and artist.

The family of US film director David Lynch on Thursday announced his death shortly before his 79th birthday.

"It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch," a statement read on social media.

"There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"

The cause of death is not yet known.

Who was David Lynch?

An acclaimed artist who turned his hand to film, television, painting and music, Lynch was considered first and foremost one of cinema's great auteurs.

Lynch is best known for cinema pieces "Blue Velvet" and "Mulholland Drive," as well at the pioneering television series "Twin Peaks."

jsi/rc (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)