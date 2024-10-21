Mauritania: The desert is swallowing its heritage

ClimateMauritaniaMauritania: The desert is swallowing its heritageTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateMauritaniaNorbert Hahn10/21/2024October 21, 2024Chinguetti is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But the city is in danger of disappearing. There is a lack of finances and the will to push back the desert that is encroaching more and more. One hope is that tourism could help save the city.https://p.dw.com/p/4lw9IAdvertisement