Mauritania: The desert is swallowing its heritage

Norbert Hahn
October 21, 2024

Chinguetti is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But the city is in danger of disappearing. There is a lack of finances and the will to push back the desert that is encroaching more and more. One hope is that tourism could help save the city.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lw9I
