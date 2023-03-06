Authorities are searching for the four jihadist prison escapeesImage: Sia Kambou/AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsMauritania
Mauritania: Four jihadists escape after jail break
20 minutes ago
Authorities are searching for a group of "terrorists" who escaped prison. Mauritania has largely been unscathed by the Islamist terrorism that has affected its neighbors in the Sahel region.
https://p.dw.com/p/4OJAS
Advertisement
Four jihadist prisoners escaped from prison in Mauritania's capital Nouakchott on Sunday night, killing two guards in the process.
Two other guards were wounded during a gunfight that ensued, authorities said on Monday.
"The National Guard has tightened its control over the prison and immediately started tracking down the fugitives in order to arrest them as soon as possible," Mauritania's Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry described the escapees as "terrorists" but did not provide any further information.
A military official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the AFP news agency that two of the escapees had been sentenced to death, while the other two were awaiting trial for membership in a terrorist organization.