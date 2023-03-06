  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquakes
A file photo of Mauritanian anti-terrorism police in the back of a pickup truck
Authorities are searching for the four jihadist prison escapeesImage: Sia Kambou/AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsMauritania

Mauritania: Four jihadists escape after jail break

20 minutes ago

Authorities are searching for a group of "terrorists" who escaped prison. Mauritania has largely been unscathed by the Islamist terrorism that has affected its neighbors in the Sahel region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OJAS

Four jihadist prisoners escaped from prison in Mauritania's capital Nouakchott on Sunday night, killing two guards in the process.

Two other guards were wounded during a gunfight that ensued, authorities said on Monday.

"The National Guard has tightened its control over the prison and immediately started tracking down the fugitives in order to arrest them as soon as possible," Mauritania's Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry described the escapees as "terrorists" but did not provide any further information.

A military official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the AFP news agency that two of the escapees had been sentenced to death, while the other two were awaiting trial for membership in a terrorist organization.

A decade without terrorist attacks

Mauritania has not recorded a jihadist attack since 2011, but it shares a long border with Mali where militant groups are active.

Over the past decade, the Mauritanian government has enlisted Muslim scholars to encourage jihadists to repent.

New towns were built in remote desert areas and vocational training was offered to young people in order to alleviate the dire economic conditions in which terrorist groups thrive.

Documents produced by the US government in 2011 suggested the existence a secret non-aggression pact between Mauritania and Islamist groups, but the government in Nouakchott has denied this.

Sahel - Inside the resistance

zc/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Man, rubble of Habib Najjar mosque destroyed during devastating earthquake in Antakya

Tallying Turkey-Syria earthquake devastation, a month on

Politics19 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ugandans take part in Pride celebrations in Entebbe, Uganda

Uganda's Anglican bishops row over same-sex blessing

Uganda's Anglican bishops row over same-sex blessing

ReligionMarch 5, 202303:17 min
More from Africa

Asia

A medical store in Islamabad

Pakistan: Drug firms face shutdown amid economic crisis

Pakistan: Drug firms face shutdown amid economic crisis

BusinessMarch 5, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Matthijs de Ligt (left) celebrates his goal

Bundesliga title race is real, but Bayern still favorites

Bundesliga title race is real, but Bayern still favorites

SoccerMarch 4, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A worker in a Ukrainian metals plant cautiously approaches a ladle discharging molten metal.

Behind the front lines, Ukrainian businesses adapt to war

Behind the front lines, Ukrainian businesses adapt to war

Conflicts5 hours ago03:42 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit, as seen from above

Iran agrees to more access for IAEA inspectors

Iran agrees to more access for IAEA inspectors

PoliticsMarch 5, 202302:03 min
More from Middle East

North America

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Biden speak in the White House Oval Office

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

PoliticsMarch 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

GlobalizationMarch 4, 202306:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage