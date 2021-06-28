Visit the new DW website

Jihad

Jihad is an Arabic word that means striving or struggling with a praiseworthy aim. The term has been used by terrorist groups in connection with their attacks on Western societies.

The word jihad appears frequently in the Quran with and without military connotations. In Islamic law, the term refers to armed struggle against unbelievers. But it in a religious content it can have a different shade of meaning, such as struggle against one's evil inclinations, or efforts toward the moral betterment of society. The term jihad is often rendered in English as "Holy War – but this translation is controversial. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW English language content referring to the term.

A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stands guard on a rooftop in Raqa on October 20, 2017, after retaking the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters. SDF fighters flushed jihadist holdouts from Raqa's main hospital and municipal stadium, wrapping up a more than four-month offensive against what used to be the inner sanctum of IS's self-proclaimed caliphate, which for three years saw some of the group's worst abuses and grew into a centre for both its potent propaganda machine and its unprecedented experiment in jihadist statehood. / AFP PHOTO / BULENT KILIC (Photo credit should read BULENT KILIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany, US warn of growing influence of 'Islamic State' 28.06.2021

At a global summit, Washington and Berlin sounded the alarm over the spread of the "Islamic State" in Africa. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the militant group "has been pushed back, but not defeated."
Indisches Brautpaar schneidet eine Torte an. Fotografin: Aletta Andre September 2014, Neu Delhi, Indien via Anke Rasper, DW Globalisierung & Umwelt

India: Uttar Pradesh police make first 'love jihad' arrest 03.12.2020

A state law in Uttar Pradesh was coined to accuse Muslim men of converting Hindu women to Islam through marriage. Critics have slammed the "love jihad" law as Islamophobic.

Indisches Brautpaar schneidet eine Torte an. Fotografin: Aletta Andre September 2014, Neu Delhi, Indien via Anke Rasper, DW Globalisierung & Umwelt

India: Uttar Pradesh becomes first state to outlaw 'love jihad' marriages 25.11.2020

The "love jihad" conspiracy theory supposedly involves Muslim men forcing women to convert through marriage. Critics have said the legislation has been created to disparage Muslims and provoke further religious tensions.
07.03.2015 +++ A member of the security forces stands near the La Terrasse restaurant, as seen with the blue curtains, in Bamako on March 7, 2015, after five people, including a French and a Belgian national, were shot dead overnight in the restaurant in a suspected terror attack. A third European, whose nationality was not immediately clear, died on arrival at the Gabriel Toure hospital in Bamako, a source there said, adding that eight people were wounded. AFP PHOTO / HABIBOU KOUYATE (Photo credit should read HABIBOU KOUYATE/AFP/Getty Images)

Jihadists behind 2015 Mali terror attacks sentenced to death 28.10.2020

The men proudly admitted they killed scores of Westerners, claiming it was "revenge" for the Charlie Hebdo caricatures of Prophet Muhammad. They were immediately sentenced to death after the verdict was announced.
November 18, 2019, Hassaka, Syria: ISIS prison in Hassaka holds approximately 5000 prisoners and officials said there have been escape attempts since Turkish incursion into Syria and they have less security as many have gone to join the battle.(Credit Image: Â© Carol Guzy/ZUMA Wire |

Syria prison riot highlights Kurdish forces' struggle with IS combatants 04.04.2020

The "Islamic State" was defeated one year ago. But Kurdish forces are still guarding thousands of former IS combatants. A recent prison riot demonstrates just how tense the situation has become in Kurdish regions.
This frame grab from video posted online Monday, March 18, 2019, by the Aamaq News Agency, a media arm of the Islamic State group, shows IS fighters walking as they hold the group's flag inside Baghouz, the Islamic State group's last pocket of territory in Syria. U.S.-backed Syrian forces fighting the Islamic State group announced Tuesday they have taken control over an encampment in an eastern Syrian village where IS militants have been besieged for months, refusing to surrender. (Aamaq News Agency via AP) |

Coronavirus: 'Islamic State' seeks to profit from pandemic 23.03.2020

From advisories against travel to calls for a new jihad, the "Islamic State" group sees the COVID-19 pandemic as an "opportunity to exploit." The militants, however, are no more immune to the virus than anyone else.
Flame and smoke are seen during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israeli airstrikes near Damascus kill 6: war monitor 24.02.2020

Two members of the Islamic Jihad militant group and four Iranian-backed fighters were killed. The move comes after the jihadists fired a barrage of rockets at Israel, and ahead of Israeli elections on March 2.

Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel on November 13, 2019. - Exchanges of fire triggered by Israel's targeted killing of a top militant in Gaza raged for a second day today and showed little sign of easing as the Palestinian death toll surged to 23. (Photo by Anas BABA / AFP) (Photo by ANAS BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel-Gaza truce breaks down 14.11.2019

Israeli jets have struck Islamic Jihad targets in response to rocket fire from Gaza. An unofficial cease-fire had been declared after two days of intense fighting.
November 13, 2019*** Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Gaza conflict: Israel ends hostilities with Islamic Jihad 14.11.2019

Gaza's Islamic Jihad announced a cease-fire on Thursday. Shortly afterwards, Israel announced an end to military operations in the region.
GAZA CITY, GAZA - NOVEMBER 12: Rockets are being fired from Gaza city towards Israel's Sderot and Ashkelon on November 12, 2019. The Israeli army carried out an airstrike, killing Bahaa Abu Al-Atta, a commander in the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Gaza-based resistance faction Islamic Jihad, and rockets were fired into southern Israel in response to the killing. Schools were reported suspended in many regions including Tel Aviv. Ashraf Amra / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Violence in Gaza: How Netanyahu and Iran stand to profit 13.11.2019

Amid ongoing unrest in Lebanon and Iraq, conflict in Gaza could serve as a good distraction for Iran. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political calculations could spell another all-out war.
A Palestinian woman inspects a house destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israel: Gaza violence continues into second day with airstrikes, rockets 13.11.2019

Violence has flared in the Gaza Strip after Israel assassinated an Islamic Jihad leader in an airstrike. Benjamin Netanyahu has warned the group to stop the rocket attacks or "absorb more and more blows."
GAZA CITY, GAZA - NOVEMBER 12: Smoke rises after Israeli warplanes hit a building at Israel-Gaza border near Shuja'iyya neighbourhood of Gaza City, Gaza on November 12, 2019. Israeli forces announce that it was targeted a building of Baha Abu al-Ata, one of the commanders of the Jerusalem Seriyya, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad. Ahsraf Amra / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Israel: Islamic Jihad commander killed in IDF airstrike 12.11.2019

Barrages of rockets were fired towards southern Israel from Gaza, shortly after the Islamic Jihad group confirmed the death of Bahaa Abu el-Atta. Air-raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv. Germany condemned the rocket fire.
A general view of al-Hol camp is seen in al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria on February 17, 2019. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images)

'Islamic State' returnees in Kosovo guided back into society 02.10.2019

Thousands of foreign 'IS' supporters are held in Kurdish camps in Syria. Most European countries refuse to repatriate them, but Kosovo is bringing its citizens home. DW met with one female returnee under house arrest.
In this image from video released by the CIA, Hamza bin Laden is seen as an adult at his wedding. The never-before-seen video of Osama bin Laden's son and potential successor was released Nov. 1, 2017, by the CIA in a trove of material recovered during the May 2011 raid that killed the al-Qaida leader at his compound in Pakistan. The one hourlong video shows Hamza bin Laden, sporting a trimmed mustache but no beard, at his wedding. He is sitting on a carpet with other men. (CIA via AP) |

Osama bin Laden's son Hamza is dead: US media, officials 01.08.2019

US officials say they have intelligence suggesting the son of al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden has died. Hamza bin Laden, sometimes called the "crown prince of jihad," was seen as the heir to the al-Qaida leadership.
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on April 17, 2019 shows at left a police file photo made available February 6, 2002 of the American Taliban John Walker Lindh and at right a February 11, 2002 photograph of him as seen from the records of the Arabia Hassani Kalan Surani Bannu madrassa (religious school) in Pakistan's northwestern city of Bannu. - John Walker Lindh, an American captured with the Taliban in November 2001 just weeks after the US launched the war in Afghanistan, is to be released in May 2019 after 17 years in prison. Recently filed court documents confirmed that the 38-year-old, dubbed American Taliban, will be released from federal prison in Indiana on May 23, even as the conflict in Afghanistan continues to rage. Born into a Catholic family, Lindh converted to Islam while a high school student near San Fransisco. (Photo by AFP) (Photo credit should read TARIQ MAHMOOD,---/AFP/Getty Images)

'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh released from prison 23.05.2019

A California man captured in 2001 fighting for the Taliban has been released from prison after nearly two decades in jail. But concerns remain as to whether he has abandoned his radical ideology.
(190331) -- GAZA, March 31, 2019 () -- A truck is seen at the gate of the Kerem Shalom Crossing in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, March 31, 2019. Israel on Sunday reopened the border crossing points with the Gaza Strip after six days of their closure amid growing tensions with Hamas and other factions in the enclave. (/Khaled Omar) |

Israel reopens Gaza crossings after Hamas escalation 12.05.2019

Israel reopened its crossings with the Palestinian territory after a decrease in tensions. Gaza Islamists had fired more than 600 rockets at Israel in one of the deadliest escalations in years.
