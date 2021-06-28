Jihad is an Arabic word that means striving or struggling with a praiseworthy aim. The term has been used by terrorist groups in connection with their attacks on Western societies.

The word jihad appears frequently in the Quran with and without military connotations. In Islamic law, the term refers to armed struggle against unbelievers. But it in a religious content it can have a different shade of meaning, such as struggle against one's evil inclinations, or efforts toward the moral betterment of society. The term jihad is often rendered in English as "Holy War – but this translation is controversial.