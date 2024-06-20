  1. Skip to content
Mauritania: All aboard the Sahara's desert express

June 20, 2024

Mauritania's 'desert express': 700km of track crossing the Sahara since 1963. Goatherds, traders, families, and thousands of tons of iron ore roll through one of the world's most remote regions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hJpX
Global Us vom 24.06.2024 | Mauretanien Express
Image: NDR

 

Also on Global Us:

 

Indian Repair Shop for Mobile Telephones
Indian Repair Shop for Mobile TelephonesImage: Sudipta Das/NurPhoto/picture alliance

India: Reviving repair culture to fight e-waste

More electronic waste is produced around the world each year. But recycling can't keep up. Now India hopes to revive its culture of repairing things, a deeply rooted tradition, to fight the problem.

 

 

GenZ in China
GenZ in ChinaImage: NDR

China: Is the dream over for Gen Z?

China's Gen Z in crisis: College graduates can't find work. Too few good jobs exist for the record number of highly educated young adults. Competition, insecurity, and frustration result. A generation on the edge?

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 24.06.2024 – 00:30 UTC
MON 24.06.2024 – 04:15 UTC
MON 24.06.2024 – 11:30 UTC
MON 24.06.2024 – 16:30 UTC
MON 24.06.2024 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 25.06.2024 – 14:30 UTC
TUE 25.06.2024 – 23:30 UTC
WED 26.06.2024 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4