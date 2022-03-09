Between the years 2009 - 2014, Mathias Brück studied media communication and journalism at the Fachhochschule des Mittelstands in Cologne, Germany and Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. During his studies, he undertook an internship at German broadcaster ZDF, as well as working as a freelance reporter and presenter for various Australian radio stations.

In 2014, Mathias started freelance reporting and presenting at SBS, Australia's multicultural and multilingual broadcaster. During his time in Melbourne he covered multiple sports events including the FIFA World Cup's 2014 & 2018, the Australian Open, the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix and the Bundesliga.

He worked futher for Melbourne's number 1-rating radio station 3AW and 1116 SEN, 'Melbourne's Home of Sport'.

He returned to Germany in late 2021 after 9 years in Australia and joined DW's sports department in early 2022.