  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Kommentarbild Mathias Brück
Image: Dariusz Piejdak

Mathias Brück

Sports Reporter and Digital Content Producer at DW Sports

Throughout his career in journalism, Mathias has covered some of the biggest sporting events in the world. He loves the stories behind athletes, and the communities that support them, as much as the sports themselves. 

Between the years 2009 - 2014, Mathias Brück studied media communication and journalism at the Fachhochschule des Mittelstands in Cologne, Germany and Monash University in Melbourne, Australia. During his studies, he undertook an internship at German broadcaster ZDF, as well as working as a freelance reporter and presenter for various Australian radio stations. 

In 2014, Mathias started freelance reporting and presenting at SBS, Australia's multicultural and multilingual broadcaster. During his time in Melbourne he covered multiple sports events  including the FIFA World Cup's 2014 & 2018, the Australian Open, the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix and the Bundesliga. 

He worked futher for Melbourne's number 1-rating radio station 3AW and 1116 SEN, 'Melbourne's Home of Sport'. 

He returned to Germany in late 2021 after 9 years in Australia and joined DW's sports department in early 2022.

 

 

Skip next section Stories by Mathias Brück

Stories by Mathias Brück

Sebastian Rode hugs a team mate after the final whistle of the Champions League game between Sporting Lisbon and Frankfurt

Opinion: The Bundesliga got it right after all

Opinion: The Bundesliga got it right after all

Four German clubs made the knockouts — testament to a league that stands by its values, says DW's Mathias Brück.
Kommentarbild Mathias Brück
Mathias Brück
Commentary
Sports34 minutes ago
Hany Mukhtar celebrates a goal for Nashville SC with his arms wide open

Hany Mukhtar: the long road to success

Hany Mukhtar: the long road to success

Berlin-born Hany Mukhtar is the top scorer and the most valuable player in Major League Soccer (MLS).
Sports17 hours ago
Sheraldo Becker celebrates his goal against Bayern

Becker strikes again as Union repel Bayern

Becker strikes again as Union repel Bayern

Union goalscorer Sheraldo Becker looks set to play a key role for Union this season as Bayern were held in Berlin.
SportsSeptember 3, 2022
Women's Euro 2022 - Finale - England vs Deutschland - Pokal

Women's Euros 2022: The End

Women's Euros 2022: The End

The wrap of the Women's Euros 2022.
SportsAugust 8, 202233:41 min
Teaser Podcastproject Fußball

Women's Euros 2022 - The Fans

Women's Euros 2022 - The Fans

In this episode we take a closer look at the fans.
SportsJuly 21, 202256:51 min
Teaser Podcastproject Fußball

The stories beyond the scorelines in German football

The stories beyond the scorelines in German football

In five-episode series, this podcast explores and explains the stories in German football beyond weekend winners.
SoccerJuly 16, 2022
Show more stories
Go to homepage