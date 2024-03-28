What's next for Germany ahead of Euro 2024?

Victories over France and the Netherlands have changed the mood around the men's football team. DW fills you in on where Germany go from here as they look towards their opening Euro 2024 match against Scotland.

Do Germany have any more friendlies ahead of the Euros?

Indeed, they do. Their opponents for their final two friendlies are Ukraine and Greece. Germany host Ukraine, who will also be at the tournament having qualified through the playoffs, in Nuremberg on June 3. Four days later, they face Greece in Mönchengladbach.

The choice of opponents was deliberate, as Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann explained on the German FA's website (DFB.de).

"We have to prepare for different styles of play and systems with a view to the European Championship and our group opponents. Ukraine and Greece are two combative, passionate teams – we've had our difficulties with opponents of this type recently," he said.

Who could be in the squad despite being left out in March?

Leroy Sané will almost certainly return to the squad after serving his red card suspension.

"If he's healthy, we won't do without him because he's simply a super player," Nagelsmann told a press conference after the international break.

Promising Bayern youngster Aleksandar Pavlovic (tonsillitis) and Heidenheim's Jan-Niklas Beste (adductor) were ruled out at short notice despite being called up for the two matches. They remain in the mix for Euro 2024.

A muscle injury forced Manuel Neuer to miss the France and Netherlands games, but Nagelsmann has confirmed he will be his No. 1 goalkeeper for the tournament.

There is also good news for the players who were in that squad.

"If everyone stays healthy, we definitely won't swap out 10 players in the summer," the coach told reporters. "Not even five, actually. Maybe one or two."

Longitime Germany stallwarts Mats Hummels, Serge Gnaby, and Leon Goretzka may have the summer off Image: Moritz Müller/Imago Images

This is obviously not good news for Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry, as well as the many Dortmund players like Mats Hummels, Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck and Julian Brandt, who have been out of the picture recently.

Also missing from the squad was Jonas Hofmann of Bayer Leverkusen. According to the 31-year-old, the coach told him that he'd be left out due to a "lack of momentum" – an assessment that Hofmann doesn't share.

"We're in first place (in the Bundesliga), I don't know if there's any better momentum for a player right now," he told reporters at a recent Leverkusen training session.

When will the final squad be announced?

Nagelsmann has yet to say when he intends to name his final squad for Euro 2024, but the provisional squad is expected to be announced between the final week of the Bundesliga season (May 18) and the German Cup final (May 25).

Niclas Füllkrug's (third from right) winner against the Netherlands sealed Germany's perfect start to 2024 Image: Laci Perenyi/Imago Images

The final 23-man squad is set to be announced on June 7.

This time, Nagelsmann can name just 23 players to his final roster – as opposed to the 26 that were allowed for the 2020 European Championship (delayed until 2021) and 2022 World Cup, due the possibility of players being ruled out at short notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When and where will the national team hold their training camp?

Germany are to hold their training camp from May 26 to May 31 at a golf resort in Blankenhain in the eastern state of Thuringia. Nagelsmann has described the resort as providing the "perfect conditions" for the team to prepare for the home European Championship.

Sporting director Rudi Völler said they had specifically chosen somewhere in the east of the country becaause they wanted to give the fans there the chance to be close to the action, given there are no Germany games scheduled in that region during the Euros.

Germany were also based at Herzogenaurach for the last European Championship in 2021 Image: Christian Charisius/dpa/picture alliance

Where will the national team be based for the tournament?

After just under a week in Thuringia, the DFB squad will move on to Herzogenaurach, near Nuremberg, where they will prepare for the friendly against Ukraine. Following their friendly against Greece in Mönchengladbach in the west of the country, they'll travel back south to Herzogenaurach, which will be their base for the Euros.

Herzogenaurach is home to the headquarters of (still) DFB outfitter Adidas. The company had built the "Home Ground" site for Germany four years ago and they used it as their base for the last, pan-European Euros in 2021. The relative proximity to the venues for Germany's group-stage matches – in Munich, Stuttgart and Frankfurt – was a factor in the decision to return to Herzogenaurach for Euro 2024.

This article was originally published in German.