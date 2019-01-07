 Massive ′fatberg′ found blocking sewer system in England | News | DW | 08.01.2019

News

Massive 'fatberg' found blocking sewer system in England

The mass of congealed fat was discovered by authorities in the southwestern town of Sidmouth. The region's department of waterworks estimates it will take workers up to "eight weeks to dissect this monster."

Worker standing alongside a massive fatberg in English Sidmouth (picture-alliance/AP/South West Water)

On Tuesday, South West Water, which monitors and maintains the wastewater systems of southwestern England, announced that a massive 64-meter-long (210 foot) mountain of congealed fat, oil and baby wipes had been found clogging the sewer system of seaside town of Sidmouth.

South West Water Director Andrew Roantree said it will "take our sewer team around eight weeks to dissect this monster in extremely challenging working conditions."

Roantree implored residents, "Don't feed the fatberg." South West Water also took to Twitter to alert residents not to pour grease down their drains or flush baby wipes down their toilets.

Roantree added, "Thankfully, it has been identified in good time with no risk to bathing waters." Known for its sandy beaches, Sidmouth is a popular holiday destination. Work to remove the blockage is set to commence on February 4.

Read more:Readers' choice: DW's top 10 environment stories of 2018

In 2017, an even larger fatberg, measuring 250 meters and weighing some 130 tons, was discovered in the Whitechapel district of east London. Portions of the behemoth were exhibited last year at the Museum of London.

Watch video 03:09
Now live
03:09 mins.

The UK company turning 'fatbergs' into biodiesel

js/rt (AP, dpa)

