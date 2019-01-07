Massive 'fatberg' found blocking sewer system in England

On Tuesday, South West Water, which monitors and maintains the wastewater systems of southwestern England, announced that a massive 64-meter-long (210 foot) mountain of congealed fat, oil and baby wipes had been found clogging the sewer system of seaside town of Sidmouth.

South West Water Director Andrew Roantree said it will "take our sewer team around eight weeks to dissect this monster in extremely challenging working conditions."

Roantree implored residents, "Don't feed the fatberg." South West Water also took to Twitter to alert residents not to pour grease down their drains or flush baby wipes down their toilets.

Roantree added, "Thankfully, it has been identified in good time with no risk to bathing waters." Known for its sandy beaches, Sidmouth is a popular holiday destination. Work to remove the blockage is set to commence on February 4.

In 2017, an even larger fatberg, measuring 250 meters and weighing some 130 tons, was discovered in the Whitechapel district of east London. Portions of the behemoth were exhibited last year at the Museum of London.

