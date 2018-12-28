 Readers′ choice: DW′s top 10 environment stories of 2018 | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 28.12.2018

Environment

Readers' choice: DW's top 10 environment stories of 2018

From water shortages to sustainable tourism, plastic pollution to the impacts of climate change — these are your favorite environmental stories from DW in 2018.

Air plane at night (photo: picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

10.  To fly or not to fly? The environmental cost of air travel

Though air travel is more popular than ever, the vast majority of people in the world have never been on a plane. As that dynamic slowly changes, the environment stands to suffer. Is flying less the only solution? 

 9. Is the 'Saudi Arabia of water' wasting its most valuable resource?

The Guarani aquifer in South America is the second-largest body of subterranean freshwater on the planet — but drought, heightened usage and privatization rumors underscore the need to protect it.

 8. Climate-induced sea-level rise to worsen tsunami impacts

In the wake of the latest tsunami to hit the Indonesian coast, research shows how even slight sea-level rises linked to climate change could significantly increase the devastating effects of tidal waves.

 7. Hydropower supply dries up with climate change

Water power is the largest renewable energy source in the world, but some plants are running out of water due to severe droughts. Is climate change jeopardizing the future of hydropower?

An Indian man holds an umbrella as he walks on the dry reservoir bed next to Gunda Dam

An Indian man walks on the dry reservoir bed next to Gunda Dam

 6. Arctic warmer than much of Europe is a worrying sign of climate change

As frigid air swept across Europe, the Arctic itself saw an unprecedented warm spell. What was going on and did it relate to global warming?

 5. Krill can digest ocean plastics: 'That is certainly not good news at all'

Scientists have shown for the first time that krill can break down plastic through digestion. But what might sound like a solution to marine plastic pollution is actually very concerning, says the study's co-author.

 4. Cape Town water crisis: adapting to a water-scarce future

Cape Town might have dodged Day Zero, but a new hyper-consciousness of water use looks set to be the new normal — and not just for the drought-hit African city.

Cape Town residents queue to collect water

Cape Town residents queue to collect water

 3. The Burmese python and the fight for the Florida Everglades

The Florida Everglades are famous throughout the world, with alligators as their best-known inhabitants. However, there’s a new predator in town — and it is wreaking havoc on this remarkable ecosystem.

 2. Tiny Tulum goes from beach paradise to eco nightmare

With its eco-chic hotels, yoga retreats, Mayan ruins, luscious jungles and turquoise ocean, the Mexican town of Tulum has become the new bohemian hotspot. But at a devastating cost to the environment.

 1. Supply chains at risk as pollinators die out

Intensive modern agriculture still relies on wild birds, bees and beasts for pollination. But these species — and the whole industrial supply chains that depend on them — are at risk, according to a new global survey.

  • A pair of Qinling golden snub-nosed monkeys looking intently into the distance

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners

    The golden couple

    The 2018 Grand Title Winner shows male and female Qinling golden snub-nosed monkeys watching intently as an altercation takes place down the valley between males of two other groups. It was spring in the temperate forest of China's Qinling Mountains — the only place where these endangered monkeys live.

  • Two red deer stags compete over females

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners

    Dream duel

    As storm clouds gathered over Belgium's Ardennes forest, the sound of two red deer stags — roaring in competition over females — echoed through the trees. Well matched, neither challenger was giving way, and the contest escalated into a noisy clash of antlers. At last, the stags appeared on the ridge in silhouette, antlers locked.

  • Leopard lounging

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners

    Lounging leopard

    Skye Meaker captured Mathoja, a leopard dozing on the branch of a nyala tree. Mathoja's home is Botswana's Mashatu Game Reserve. In Bantu, Mathoja means "the one that walks with a limp." Skye calls her this because she limps from an injury she suffered as a cub. Mathoja is an otherwise healthy 8-year-old.

  • Long-tailed duck in Barents Sea in Norway

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners

    Duck of dreams

    On the Varanger Peninsula, on the northern coast of the Barents Sea in Norway, this young photographer captured a quiet moment with a long-tailed duck. Getting close enough to snap the ducks meant an early-morning boat ride. Still bitterly cold in March, eider ducks and long-tailed ducks flew into the harbor as the morning light broke.

  • Two spotted owlets huddle together in a pipe

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners

    Pipe owls

    Huddled together at the opening of an old waste-pipe, two spotted owlets look into this young photographer's lens. He and his dad spotted the owls when driving in Kapurthala, a city in the Indian state of Punjab. The owlet — less than 20 centimeters (8 inches) tall — popped its head out, followed by the larger female. This image shows a species that has adapted to urban life.

  • Crabeater seals rest on an ice floe in the Errera Channel at the tip of Antarctica

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners

    Bed of seals

    Crabeater seals rest on an ice floe in the Errera Channel at the tip of Antarctica. This seal species is considered to be relatively abundant, and there is no evidence they're in decline. Regardless, they are dependent on sea ice — in short supply in the Antarctic summer — for resting, breeding and avoiding predators. Their name is a misnomer as the seals feed almost exclusively on krill.

  • Female slender mud-dauber wasps digging to create egg chambers

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners

    Mud-rolling mud-dauber

    The water hole at Walyormouring Nature Reserve in Western Australia buzzed in the summer heat. These industrious female slender mud-dauber wasps were busy digging egg chambers for their nearby nests. The wasps provision each of the dozen or more cocoon-like nest chambers with the paralyzed bodies of orb‑weaver spiders for their newly hatched larva to eat.

  • Sharp-beaked ground finch sucking blood from a Nazca boobie

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners

    Blood thirsty

    When seeds and insects dry up on Wolf Island in the Galapagos, sharp-beaked ground finches become vampires. Their sitting targets are Nazca boobies, which thrive here. Finches have a tougher time. Pecking at the booby's feathers with their beaks, they drink blood to survive. Rather than expose eggs and chicks, boobies tolerate it. The blood loss doesn't seem to cause permanent harm.

  • Female mountain gorilla in Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable Forest holding her dead baby
    More

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners

    Kuhirwa mourns her baby

    This female mountain gorilla in Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable Forest wouldn't give up on her dead baby. Weeks later, she ate what was left of the corpse. Her reactions to bereavement echo responses to death in other species. Elephants stroke the bones of dead family members and dolphins try to keep dead companions afloat. There is evidence that many animals behave in ways that reflects grief.

  • A northern water snake is clamped tightly in the jaws of this hungry hellbender in Tennessee's Tellico River

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners

    Hell-bent

    A northern water snake is clamped tightly in the jaws of this hungry hellbender. In Tennessee's Tellico River, North America's largest aquatic salamander, the hellbender, has declined significantly because habitat degradation. Its presence indicates a healthy freshwater ecosystem. The snake eventually escaped the hellbender's bite.

  • Timbul, a young long-tailed macaque, instinctively puts his hand to his face to try to relieve the discomfort from his mask

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners

    The sad clown

    Timbul, a young long-tailed macaque, instinctively puts his hand to his face to try to relieve the discomfort from his mask. His owner is training him for a street show. When he's not training or performing, Timbul lives chained up next to a railway track in Surabaya, on the Indonesian island of Java. Animal-welfare charities work to reduce the suffering of these monkeys.

  • A welwitschia plant reaches for the sky over the Namib Desert

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners

    Desert relic

    A welwitschia reaches for the sky over the Namib Desert. With a slow growth rate and the largest specimens spanning more than 8 meters (26 feet), these desert survivors can live for more than a 1,000 years. Endemic to Namibia and Angola, welwitschia endure harsh, arid conditions, usually within 150 kilometers (93 miles) of the coast, so they can capture moisture from sea fog.

  • A flying fish at night

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners

    Night flight

    Off Florida's Palm Beach, this photographer captured a flying fish at night. By day, these fish are nearly impossible to approach. Although, they are prey for many animals, they have the ability to sprint away from danger, rapidly beating their unevenly forked tails to build enough speed to soar up and out of the water. Spreading their pointed pectoral fins, they can glide for hundreds of meters.

  • A large Alchisme treehopper guards her nymphs as they feed on a nightshade plant in El Jardin de los Suenos reserve in Ecuador

    Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners

    Mother defender

    A large Alchisme treehopper guards her nymphs as they feed on a nightshade plant in El Jardin de los Suenos reserve in Ecuador. She lays her eggs on a nightshade leaf and shields them. Once the eggs hatch, they develop through five stages and she watches over them for the duration, wielding spines at any attackers she senses or is alerted to by her nymphs' vibrations or pheromones.

    Author: Sam Baker


DW recommends

Could eco-friendly flying be on the horizon?

Air travel is the fastest-growing source of carbon emissions. But could green tech and optimization mean that one day, we'll be able to hop on a plane with a guilt-free conscience? (22.11.2018)  

Will extreme weather become even deadlier?

Flooding in Japan and a heat wave in Canada have killed hundreds. With extreme weather causing unimaginable disasters, and extreme weather events on the rise, some experts believe many more could die if nothing is done. (12.07.2018)  

Evolution to the rescue for white-coated critters caught out by climate change

Animals that grow a white coat in winter are at risk from predators as summers lengthen and snow cover retreats. But they could evolve faster than you might expect, according to a new study. (15.02.2018)  

Microplastic menace has spread to the world's most remote oceans

New data collected in a round-the-world boat race has shown microplastics are in more of our planet's oceans than previously thought. What can we do to stop their spread? (14.02.2018)  

From dying coral reefs to climate action

Acutely aware of how global warming is damaging the planet, coral reef scientist Kim Cobb has responded to recent political developments and changes in climate policy by trying to cut her own carbon footprint. (05.03.2018)  

Supply chains at risk as pollinators die out

Intensive modern agriculture still relies on wild birds, bees and beasts for pollination. But these species — and whole industrial supply chains that depend on them — are at risk, according to a new global survey. (13.04.2018)  

Tiny Tulum goes from beach paradise to eco nightmare

With its eco-chic hotels, yoga retreats, Mayan ruins, luscious jungles and turquoise ocean, the Mexican town of Tulum has become the new bohemian hotspot. But at a devastating cost to the environment. (03.04.2018)  

The Burmese python and the fight for the Florida Everglades

The Florida Everglades are famous throughout the world, with alligators as perhaps their best-known inhabitants. However, there’s a new predator in town — and it is wreaking havoc on this remarkable ecosystem. (11.07.2018)  

Cape Town water crisis: adapting to a water-scarce future

Cape Town might have dodged Day Zero, but a new hyper-consciousness of water use looks set to be the new normal — and not just for the drought-hit African city. (26.03.2018)  

Krill can digest ocean plastics: 'That is certainly not good news at all'

Scientists have shown for the first time that krill can break down plastic through digestion. But what might sound like a solution to marine plastic pollution is actually very concerning, says the study's co-author. (09.03.2018)  

Arctic warmer than much of Europe is a worrying sign of climate change

As frigid air sweeps across Europe, the Arctic itself is seeing an unprecedented warm spell. What's going on and does it relate to global warming? (27.02.2018)  

Hydropower supply dries up with climate change

Water power is the largest renewable energy source in the world, but some plants are running out of water due to severe droughts. Is climate change jeopardizing the future of hydropower plants? (01.03.2018)  

Climate-induced sea-level rise to worsen tsunami impacts

In the wake of the latest tsunami to hit the Indonesian coast, research shows how even slight sea-level rises linked to climate change could significantly increase the devastating effects of tidal waves. (03.10.2018)  

Is the 'Saudi Arabia of water' wasting its most valuable resource?

The Guarani aquifer is the second-largest body of subterranean freshwater on the planet — but drought, heightened usage and privatization rumors are underscoring the need to protect it. (18.04.2018)  

To fly or not to fly? The environmental cost of air travel

Though air travel is more popular than ever, the vast majority of people in the world have never been on a plane. As that dynamic slowly changes, the environment stands to suffer. Is flying less the only solution? (10.01.2018)  

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 winners

From icebergs to insects and hummingbirds to flying fish, the Wildlife Photographers of the Year captured marvelous moments of nature around the world. Their work highlights how precious wildlife is, say judges. (19.10.2018)  

Microplastics: Our daily companions

Tiny pieces of plastic, or microplastics, are everywhere — despite potentially harmful effects on the environment and human health. Here are just a few of the products in our day-to-day life that contain microplastics. (17.01.2018)  

2018: Plants of the year

Every year, German horticultural associations turn the spotlight on specific plants and fungi that deserve further attention. Here are the select few for 2018 — and without going into spoilers, some taste pretty good. (29.12.2017)  

