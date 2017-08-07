Visit the new DW website

Martin Roth

Martin Roth (1955-2017) was an influential museum director. He was responsible for Dresden's State Art Collection before serving as director of London's Victoria and Albert Museum from 2011 until 2016.

At the V&A Museum, Roth organised numerous successful art exhibitions, among them a show on the legendary band Pink Floyd, a popular David Bowie retrospective and a show on fashion designer Alexander McQueen. Under Roth's leadership, the museum reached record numbers of visitors and was awarded Britain's most significant arts prize when it was named Museum of the Year in 2016. Roth, a native of Germany, was given an honorary position at the Stuttgart-based Institute for International Relations in 2017 after he resigned his post following the referendum that decided in favor of Brexit.

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 19: Director of Victoria and Albert Museum London Martin Roth poses after the 'David Bowie' press conference at Martin Gropius Bau on May 19, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. The exhibition opens to the public on May 20 and runs until August 10, 2014.(Photo by Christian Marquardt/Getty Images)

Former V&A Museum director Martin Roth dies 07.08.2017

The first foreign-born director of London's V&A Museum, Martin Roth was an influential member of the arts community both in his native Germany and abroad. He has passed away at the age of 62.
***ACHTUNG: Nur zur aktuellen redaktionellen Berichterstattung über die genannte Ausstellung.*** Ausstellung You Say You Want a Revolution? Records and Rebels 1966 - 70 im Victoria and Albert Museum Installation_image_You_Say_You_Want_a_Revolution_Photo_c_Victoria_and_Albert_Museum_5 Copyright: Victoria and Albert Museum

1960s: The Rebel Years  05.10.2016

The London exhibition "You Say You Want a Revolution“ shows a generation in the late 1960s which stood for change, rebellion, freedom, peace and women's liberation.
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 19: Director of Victoria and Albert Museum London Martin Roth poses after the 'David Bowie' press conference at Martin Gropius Bau on May 19, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. The exhibition opens to the public on May 20 and runs until August 10, 2014. Copyright: Getty Images/C. Marquardt

London's V&A museum director Martin Roth set to resign, disappointed by Brexit 05.09.2016

The German director of London's Victoria and Albert Museum, Martin Roth, has confirmed media reports that he is stepping down after spending five years at the head of the renowned institution.
June 24, 2016 A British flag which was washed away by heavy rains the day before lies on the street in London, Britain, June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause Copyright: Reuters/R. Krause

Martin Roth on Brexit: 'Me-first mentality' spreading through Europe is 'brutal' 24.06.2016

Martin Roth, a German and director of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, sees the result of the UK's referendum as a personal defeat. He told DW why the Brexit is stealing the youth's future.
Wer: Martin Roth Wo: England Schlagwörte: Martin Roth, Professor, Museumsdirektor, Victoria and Albert Museum, London Offizielles Porträt mit Verbreitungsrecht

V&A director Martin Roth on Brexit: 'We could be ruining everything our parents achieved' 14.06.2016

The German Martin Roth is the director of the world's leading museum of art and design, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Regardless of the results of the Brexit referendum, he sees the whole debate as toxic.
Die Flaggen Großbritanniens und Deutschlands wehen am Mittwoch (29.04.2009) im Garten von Schloss Bellevue in Berlin. Prinz Charles und seine Ehefrau Camilla halten sich für zwei Tage in Deutschland auf und wurden auch vom Bundespräsidenten empfangen. Foto: Soeren Stache dpa/lbn +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Is Germany's image improving in the UK? 09.05.2013

In the UK, Germany has long been derided as a nation of humorless sausage eaters. But British authors, businesses, cultural institutions and sports fans seem to be having a change of heart.