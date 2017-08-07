Martin Roth (1955-2017) was an influential museum director. He was responsible for Dresden's State Art Collection before serving as director of London's Victoria and Albert Museum from 2011 until 2016.

At the V&A Museum, Roth organised numerous successful art exhibitions, among them a show on the legendary band Pink Floyd, a popular David Bowie retrospective and a show on fashion designer Alexander McQueen. Under Roth's leadership, the museum reached record numbers of visitors and was awarded Britain's most significant arts prize when it was named Museum of the Year in 2016. Roth, a native of Germany, was given an honorary position at the Stuttgart-based Institute for International Relations in 2017 after he resigned his post following the referendum that decided in favor of Brexit.