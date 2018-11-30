Marriott data breach hits 500 million guests

A hacking attack on the Marriott hotel chain affected around half a billion customers, the firm said on Friday, after confirming a massive breach in the Starwood reservation database.

In some cases, hackers may have obtained guest's credit card numbers and the cards' expiration dates. Although the credit card data would be encrypted, Marriott said they could not rule out that the hackers might prove able to decode it.

"We deeply regret this incident happened," said Marriott's CEO Arne Sorenson. "We fell short of what our guests deserve and what we expect of ourselves."

The attackers also gained access to data fragments including names, addresses, email accounts, passport and phone numbers and for around 327 million people.

Watch video 02:27 Now live 02:27 mins. Share Protecting against cyberattacks Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/36bJd Protecting against cyberattacks

Hackers 'copied and encrypted information'

The company was first alerted of an attempt to hack their US database in September. The management launched a probe and discovered "that an unauthorized party had copied and encrypted information, and took steps towards removing it."

Marriott and Starwood merged two years ago. Starwood operates hotels under the names: W Hotels, St. Regis, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Westin Hotels & Resorts, Element Hotels, Aloft Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts, Four Points by Sheraton and Design Hotels.

Read more: Germany detects new cyberattack targeting politicians, military

Watch video 02:01 Now live 02:01 mins. Share Starwood deal with Cuba Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1IHBk Starwood deal with Cuba

Marriott International is the biggest hotel chain in the world.

The company said it had set up a website and a call center for its customers and would begin sending emails to affected guests on Friday. The firm also said they had found traces of unauthorized access to Starwood's network going back to 2014.

Place in history

The Marriott hacking is among the biggest ever reported, but remains overshadowed by the 2013 hacking of Yahoo, when the attackers gained access to data on all of Yahoo's 3 billion customers.

dj/msh (AP, AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.