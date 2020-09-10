Literature Nobel Prize-laureate Mario Vargas Llosa of Peru is one of the most significant contemporary authors in Latin America. His works have been translated into more than 20 languages.

Born in Arequipa, Peru, in 1936, Mario Vargas Llosa is among the authors that contributed to the Latin American Boom in the 1960s. Starting with "The Time of the Hero" (1963), his works demonstrate a rejection of arbitrary power and authoritarianism - in part a reflection of his own childhood with his stern father. In 1990, he launched an unsuccessful bid for the Peruvian presidency, which he recounted in his 1993 novel "A Fish in the Water." Since 1990, he has published a regular column in the Spanish daily "El Pais." Vargas Llosa won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2010.