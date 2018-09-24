 Marina Abramovic in Belgrade: A long-awaited homecoming | Arts | DW | 19.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

Marina Abramovic in Belgrade: A long-awaited homecoming

With her retrospective show "The Cleaner" having its symbolic climax in the city where her career began, the celebrated performance artist is exhibiting in her hometown for the first time in nearly 50 years.

  • Marina Abramovic (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    'Marina Abramovic. The Cleaner'

    She laid naked on blocks of ice, cut herself and screamed until she lost her voice: Marina Abramovic used her body as a radical tool of expression like no other artist before her. A look back at the life and work.

  • During her performance Rhythm 10, Marina Abramovic jabs in between her fingers with a knife. (Marina Abramovic Bildupphovsrätt//Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1973: Pain, but no pain

    Her first performance involved playing the Russian game with 10 knives and two tape recorders. It was an eye-opener for her: "I felt as though my body had no limits, as though pain couldn't affect me anymore, as though nothing mattered anymore - an exhilarating experience," Marina Abramovic wrote in her autobiography. "At that moment, I knew that I had found the medium that was right for me."

  • Marina Abramovic is lying on the ground in the middle of a burning star during her performance Rhythm 5 (Nebojsa Cankovic/Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1974: Growing up in a communist system

    Marina Abramovic, born to two partisans, grew up in Belgrade. She was privileged in that she was given an art education, but she also felt lonely and was often beaten by her mother. The oppression of Tito's regime in former communist Yugoslavia often features in her hazardous works. During this performance in Belgrade, she was rescued from flames by people in the audience.

  • Marina Abramovic, half naked, grabbing her hair. (Marina Abramovic Bildupphovsrätt/Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1975: Artistic development

    In her early works, injuries inflicted by herself or others, nudity and unconsciousness were means of expression she frequently used. This was the artist's way of protesting against decorative esthetics that had marked her youth: "I was convinced that art ought to be disturbing, that it should pose questions while being trendsetting."

  • Ulay and Marina Abramović - Relation in Space 1976 (Ulay/Marina Abramović/Moderna Museet)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1976: An art relation

    An encounter with German artist Ulay (Frank Uwe Laysiepen) heralded a new era in Abramovic's work. They fell in love at first sight and worked as a creative team from then on. Their cooperation started off with a noteworthy performance at the Venice Biennale with both artists colliding against each other with their naked bodies — for 58 minutes.

  • Marina Abramovic and Ulay screaming at each other (Ulay/Marina Abramovic Bildupphovsrätt/Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1978: Creative fusion

    The two artists lived and worked together for 12 years. It can be assumed that they spent half of that time on an artistic flight of fancy. Totally free, they lived in a small Citroen bus for four years, traveling to various locations where they were invited to give performances.

  • Marina Abramovic and Ulay standing opposite each other while holding the two ends of a bow directed against her. (Ulay/Marina Abramovic/Bildupphovsrätt/Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1980: Falling out of love

    Even their separation in 1988 was sealed with a performance. In a piece called "The Great Wall Walk," they walked towards each other along the Great Wall of China, starting at opposite ends and meeting in the middle. The work was originally planned as a romantic manifesto, but they ended up doing the three-month walk to end their relationship. They separated, both as a couple, and as a team.

  • Clad in a white dress, Marina Abramovic sits on a mountain of bloody cow bones. (Marina Abramovic Bildupphovsrätt/Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1997: Down to the bones

    Rather than slowing down Marina Abramović's output, the separation actually inspired her. In 1997, she was invited to present her work in the international section of the Venice Biennale. She was awarded a Golden Lion for her performance "Balkan Baroque," dealing with the Balkan Wars, in which she spent seven hours a day washing a mountain of bloody cow bones, over four days.

  • Marina Abramovic Balkan Baroque (Attilio Maranzano/Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1997: Cleaning the mirror

    Her bone action was reminiscent of an earlier series of video performances called "Cleaning the Mirror," which is reperformed at her current exhibition in Stockholm. Reperformances are an opportunity to preserve some of her performance artworks. Since the 1990s, she has also been transmitting her "Abramović Method" to young performance artists.

  • Marina Abramovic stands in the middle of her installation The House with The Ocean View. Ladders are leading up to each of the three rooms. (Attilio Maranzano/Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    2002: Career in New York

    Abramovic moved to New York in 2000, where she developed theater pieces, performances and encounters with other artists. It took the American public quite some time to accept her art. In "House with The Ocean View," the artist spent 12 days in three open rooms. Her vision for this piece was to transform the energy field between herself and the viewers.

  • A portrait of Marina Abramovic looking into the camera. Her hair is plaited, and she wears a red shirt. (Marco Anelli /Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    2010: Three months of presence

    The exhibition in the Museum of Modern Art was not only a comprehensive retrospective featuring re-performances of her best known works. She herself was present for three months so that the visitors could meet her personally — a huge success. The surrounding media hype helped her reach not only an elite interested in modern art, but a very broad public as well.

    Author: Julia Hitz (ad)


  • Marina Abramovic (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    'Marina Abramovic. The Cleaner'

    She laid naked on blocks of ice, cut herself and screamed until she lost her voice: Marina Abramovic used her body as a radical tool of expression like no other artist before her. A look back at the life and work.

  • During her performance Rhythm 10, Marina Abramovic jabs in between her fingers with a knife. (Marina Abramovic Bildupphovsrätt//Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1973: Pain, but no pain

    Her first performance involved playing the Russian game with 10 knives and two tape recorders. It was an eye-opener for her: "I felt as though my body had no limits, as though pain couldn't affect me anymore, as though nothing mattered anymore - an exhilarating experience," Marina Abramovic wrote in her autobiography. "At that moment, I knew that I had found the medium that was right for me."

  • Marina Abramovic is lying on the ground in the middle of a burning star during her performance Rhythm 5 (Nebojsa Cankovic/Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1974: Growing up in a communist system

    Marina Abramovic, born to two partisans, grew up in Belgrade. She was privileged in that she was given an art education, but she also felt lonely and was often beaten by her mother. The oppression of Tito's regime in former communist Yugoslavia often features in her hazardous works. During this performance in Belgrade, she was rescued from flames by people in the audience.

  • Marina Abramovic, half naked, grabbing her hair. (Marina Abramovic Bildupphovsrätt/Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1975: Artistic development

    In her early works, injuries inflicted by herself or others, nudity and unconsciousness were means of expression she frequently used. This was the artist's way of protesting against decorative esthetics that had marked her youth: "I was convinced that art ought to be disturbing, that it should pose questions while being trendsetting."

  • Ulay and Marina Abramović - Relation in Space 1976 (Ulay/Marina Abramović/Moderna Museet)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1976: An art relation

    An encounter with German artist Ulay (Frank Uwe Laysiepen) heralded a new era in Abramovic's work. They fell in love at first sight and worked as a creative team from then on. Their cooperation started off with a noteworthy performance at the Venice Biennale with both artists colliding against each other with their naked bodies — for 58 minutes.

  • Marina Abramovic and Ulay screaming at each other (Ulay/Marina Abramovic Bildupphovsrätt/Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1978: Creative fusion

    The two artists lived and worked together for 12 years. It can be assumed that they spent half of that time on an artistic flight of fancy. Totally free, they lived in a small Citroen bus for four years, traveling to various locations where they were invited to give performances.

  • Marina Abramovic and Ulay standing opposite each other while holding the two ends of a bow directed against her. (Ulay/Marina Abramovic/Bildupphovsrätt/Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1980: Falling out of love

    Even their separation in 1988 was sealed with a performance. In a piece called "The Great Wall Walk," they walked towards each other along the Great Wall of China, starting at opposite ends and meeting in the middle. The work was originally planned as a romantic manifesto, but they ended up doing the three-month walk to end their relationship. They separated, both as a couple, and as a team.

  • Clad in a white dress, Marina Abramovic sits on a mountain of bloody cow bones. (Marina Abramovic Bildupphovsrätt/Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1997: Down to the bones

    Rather than slowing down Marina Abramović's output, the separation actually inspired her. In 1997, she was invited to present her work in the international section of the Venice Biennale. She was awarded a Golden Lion for her performance "Balkan Baroque," dealing with the Balkan Wars, in which she spent seven hours a day washing a mountain of bloody cow bones, over four days.

  • Marina Abramovic Balkan Baroque (Attilio Maranzano/Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    1997: Cleaning the mirror

    Her bone action was reminiscent of an earlier series of video performances called "Cleaning the Mirror," which is reperformed at her current exhibition in Stockholm. Reperformances are an opportunity to preserve some of her performance artworks. Since the 1990s, she has also been transmitting her "Abramović Method" to young performance artists.

  • Marina Abramovic stands in the middle of her installation The House with The Ocean View. Ladders are leading up to each of the three rooms. (Attilio Maranzano/Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    2002: Career in New York

    Abramovic moved to New York in 2000, where she developed theater pieces, performances and encounters with other artists. It took the American public quite some time to accept her art. In "House with The Ocean View," the artist spent 12 days in three open rooms. Her vision for this piece was to transform the energy field between herself and the viewers.

  • A portrait of Marina Abramovic looking into the camera. Her hair is plaited, and she wears a red shirt. (Marco Anelli /Marina Abramovic Archives)

    Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

    2010: Three months of presence

    The exhibition in the Museum of Modern Art was not only a comprehensive retrospective featuring re-performances of her best known works. She herself was present for three months so that the visitors could meet her personally — a huge success. The surrounding media hype helped her reach not only an elite interested in modern art, but a very broad public as well.

    Author: Julia Hitz (ad)


The final stop on the world tour of Marina Abramovic's epic retrospective will see her exhibit in Belgrade for the first time since 1975. The Serbian performance artist says it's her most important single show since the The Artist is Present wowed the New York Museum of Modern Art in 2010

"My professional return to Belgrade is a big deal for me,” Abramovic wrote in the weekly Serbian magazine Nedeljnik in August, as quoted in Artnet. The exhibition in her hometown is the final stop of the traveling retrospective titled "The Cleaner," which since 2017 has been on show in seven cities, including Bonn, Germany and Florence, Italy.

Read moreArtist Marina Abramovic attacked with portrait of herself at retrospective

The 44-year wait for a homecoming will therefore be ended with a show that fittingly brings together more than 100 Abramovic works from the 1970s to the 2000s, including videos, photographs, paintings, objects, installations and live re-creations of her infamous performances.

Marina Abramovic sits across from another man in The Artist is Present (picture-alliance/dpa/Marco Anelli/Courtesy of Marina Abramovic)

Marina Abramovic's "The Artist is Present" from 2010 was a defining work in which she sat for eight hours a day for nearly three months as nearly 1000 people took turns to stare back at her

Coming of age 

Born in Belgrade in 1946, Marina Abramovic went on to study art both in her hometown and in Zagreb, developing an early interest in performance art, including experiments with sound installations. In 1973, she was invited to Scotland for an international festival where she debuted her first performance work, Rhythm 10, in which she thrust ten sharp knives between her splayed fingers — a daredevil act in which she occasionally missed and drew blood. There, the young artist and occasional painter met iconic German performance artist Joseph Beuys, and also realized she had found her medium.

"I had experienced absolute freedom — I had felt that my body was without boundaries, limitless; that pain didn't matter, that nothing mattered at all — and it all intoxicated me, " recalled Abramovic of that first performance in her 2016 autobiography, Walk Through Walls. "I was drunk from the overwhelming energy that I'd received. That was the moment I knew that I had found my medium. No painting, no object that I could make, could ever give me that kind of feeling, and it was a feeling I knew I would have to seek out, again and again and again."

Ausstellung Marina Abramovic: The Cleaner in der Bundeskunsthalle Bonn (Marina Abramović/Courtesy of the Marina Abramović Archives/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018)

A still from Marina Abramovic's breakout performance, "Rhythm 10"

Testing the limits

Abramovic has since carved a reputation as a pioneering performance artist who continues to test her physical and psychological limits. "The Cleaner" retrospective recreates several of her confrontational early works, including several from her seminal 12-year artistic collaboration, and relationship, with German artist Frank "Ulay" Uwe Laysiepen between 1976 and 1988. These include the 1977 work Imponderabilia, performed at the Galleria Comunale d'Arte Moderna in the Italian city of Bologna, where Abramovic and Ulay stood at the entrance to the museum naked, forcing visitors to squeeze past to enter. In Belgrade, the public will again be part of the performance.

Read moreEncountering an icon: Marina Abramović

This followed what is arguably her most provocative work, 1974's Rhythm 0, a performance in the Italian city of Naples in which Abramovic directed the audience: "There are 72 objects on the table that one can use on me as desired." The objects included razor blades, knives and a loaded gun, the artist sitting motionless as people cut open her clothes or slashed her skin. "If you leave it up to the audience, they can kill," Abramovic said after the performance of an inherent human cruelty that she sought to expose — and which will also be recreated as part of the current restrospective.

Watch video 02:35

Marina Abramović – performance art doyenne

Coming home

Abramovic represented Serbia and Montenegro at the 47th Venice Biennale in 1997 with the graphic and highly controversial sculpture, video installation and performance, Balkan Baroque — her very personal response to the ongoing Balkan Wars for which she won the Golden Lion for best artist.

Read moreEight hours with extreme performance artist Marina Abramović

But until 2018, when the Serbian prime minister invited Abramovic to bring "The Cleaner" to Belgrade, she saw few attempts to see her work exhibited in her homeland, despite spending her formative years there. "My birthplace and my background have contributed a lot to my work, many of my ideas are influenced by Slavic cultural space, Serbia and the whole of former Yugoslavia," she said. 

Ausstellung Marina Abramovic: The Cleaner in der Bundeskunsthalle Bonn (Marina Abramović/Courtesy of the Marina Abramović Archives/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018)

"Balkan Baroque" was an often brutal indictment of the war raging across Abramovic's homeland

"I only came back to visit family," she added, upon reflecting on her connection to her home city since she left for Amsterdam in 1975. "Now, almost half a century later, I want to show, especially to the new generation, what I've been doing all these years."

Marina Abramovic, "The Cleaner" runs September 21, 2019 through January 20, 2020 at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Belgrade

DW recommends

Extreme performance artist Marina Abramovic show opens in Germany

Radical and controversial artist Marina Abramovic is a cult figure in the art world. The retrospective "The Cleaner," on show at Bonn's Bundeskunsthalle museum, showcases works from all periods of her career. (20.04.2018)  

Encountering an icon: Marina Abramović

A bit of a diva, cool, and very intense: Marina Abramović is one the greatest artists of our time. She turns her life into art. Radical and ruthlessly frank, her body is her medium. Now this icon is turning 70. (24.11.2016)  

Eight hours with extreme performance artist Marina Abramović

The art of cult performer Marina Abramović, one the world's most important contemporary artists, can be now experienced in Stockholm. DW's Julia Hitz engaged with her latest work, "The Cleaner" - for a whole eight hours. (01.03.2017)  

Artist Marina Abramovic attacked with portrait of herself at retrospective

Radical performance artist Marina Abramovic was attacked at a retrospective of her work in Florence on Sunday when a portrait of the artist was smashed over her head. A Czech national was arrested after the incident. (24.09.2018)  

Marina Abramovic: a lifelong performance

She's renowned throughout the world for her extreme performance art: Marina Abramovic has greatly influenced the genre for more than 40 years, easing its way into the world's big art museums. (20.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Marina Abramović – performance art doyenne  

Related content

Marina Abramovic

Artist Marina Abramovic attacked with portrait of herself at retrospective 24.09.2018

Radical performance artist Marina Abramovic was attacked at a retrospective of her work in Florence on Sunday when a portrait of the artist was smashed over her head. A Czech national was arrested after the incident.

Ausstellung Marina Abramovic The Cleaner

Extreme performance artist Marina Abramovic show opens in Germany 20.04.2018

Radical and controversial artist Marina Abramovic is a cult figure in the art world. The retrospective "The Cleaner," on show at Bonn's Bundeskunsthalle museum, showcases works from all periods of her career.

Advertisement

Film

A black-and-white photo of the Ufa Palast am Zoo (Getty Images/General Photographic Agency)

100 years of a Berlin film institution: the Zoo Palast

A century ago, the opulent Ufa-Palast cinema opened in Weimar Berlin and became a venue for celebrated premieres — and later Nazi propaganda. Badly bombed, it was reborn as the Zoo Palast and remains a cinema icon.  

Books

Book launch THE TESTAMENTS (DW/S. Sanderson)

Margaret Atwood's new novel: A testament to the dangers of totalitarianism today

Margaret Atwood's new novel, "The Testaments," takes readers back to the horrors of Gilead. But 34 years after "The Handmaid's Tale" was first published, is that world more fact than fiction today?  

Music

Lithography of Clara Schumann (Imago stock&people)

The power woman of classical music: Clara Schumann

Two centuries after her birth, the composer, critic, impresario, pianist, celebrity, mother and Robert Schumann's wife — and not necessarily in that order — is recognized as a 19th century power woman.  

Arts

Tagreed Darghouth, „Vision Machines; Shall You See Me Better Now?“, 2019 (Tagreed Darghouth & Saleh Barakat Gallery)

Exhibition 'Walking Through Walls' echoes Berlin Wall experience

Even 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the subject has lost none of its topicality. "Walking Through Walls" in Berlin's Martin-Gropius-Bau is a contemporary response to the subject of confinement.  

Digital Culture

Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Lock)

'Please leave my town': Polite anti-Boris Johnson greeting goes viral

British voters, it seems, stay polite even when they are angry: A Yorkshire man who told the British prime minister to leave his town is hailed as a hero, leading to a top Twitter trend.  