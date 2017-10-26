 Marie and Paul were most popular baby names in Germany in 2018 | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 02.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

Marie and Paul were most popular baby names in Germany in 2018

Among the names most often given to newborn girls and boys in Germany in 2018, some, like Marie and Paul, are classic, while others are new on the list.

five babies (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Grubitzsch)

Last year's most popular baby names in Germany were Marie and Paul, followed once again by Sophie and Maria for girls and Alexander and Maximilian for boys, according to the Wiesbaden-based Society for the German Language (GfdS).

Compared to 2017, the three top girls' names on the list remain unchanged. For boys, Paul and Maximilian, which was the previous year's favorite, switched positions. 

The ranking takes into account all given names.

New in the Top 10

Johanna appeared in the 2018 girls' top 10, in 10th position, as well as the name Henry for boys, in the ninth position. For boys and girls, "Henry is the first anglophone name in the top 10 in years," says GfdS director Andrea-Eva Ewels.

The GfdS compiles the list with the help of birth registration data from 700 registry offices in Germany, which gives the society access to 90 percent of all the names parents chose for their newborns in Germany in any given year. The society has been publishing the baby name rankings since 1977.

Emma and Ben

The first-name-only ranking listed by the GfdS remains completely unchanged from 2017: Emma, Hannah and Mia for baby girls, and Ben, Paul and Leon for newborn boys.

On its website, the society points out that the names differ widely depending on where people live. Parents in eastern and northern German federal states increasingly choose old-fashioned names including Mathilda, Frieda, Ida, Greta, Leni and Lina for girls and Karl, Oskar, Anton, Jakob and Theo for boys.

The GfdS also says Charlotte and Emil are potential contenders for the top spots in the Germany-wide list in the near future — both names were among the top 10 in many of the country's 16 federal states last year.

Mohammed was a popular name across the country in 2018 and made it to the top 10 in several German states, the society says, and adds that first-name trends increasingly tend to spread from the north of the country to the south, and from east to west.

A list of the most popular baby names in other German-speaking countries shows Mia and Noah at the top of the list in Switzerland. In Austria, parents most often chose Anna and Lukas for their newborns, and in Liechtenstein, Emilia and Leo came in at the top in 2018. 

DW recommends

Can you call your baby Adolf?

What's in a name? Based on a French box office hit, a new German comedy plays on the fact that "Adolf" still isn't something you can take lightly. But some comedians have successfully managed to do so. (18.10.2018)  

Berlin's baby polar bear gets a name

Berlin's new baby polar bear has a name, after one of its sponsors. The little cub charmed visitors to the city's Tierpark zoo when she was introduced to the world last month. (02.04.2019)  

Meet His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge

Britain's Prince William and Duchess Kate have revealed the name of their newborn son: Louis Arthur Charles. Here are a few other British royal babies who've also had to smile for the camera. (27.04.2018)  

German parents not allowed to name their child Lucifer

You can't just name your child whatever you like in Germany. Godsgift is OK; devilish monikers are not. Elsewhere in the world, the rules for name approval are even stricter. In one country, Harriet is a no-go. (26.10.2017)  

Related content

Deutschland Bevölkerungsentwicklung Symbolbild Neugeborene

German parents not allowed to name their child Lucifer 26.10.2017

You can't just name your child whatever you like in Germany. Godsgift is OK; devilish monikers are not. Elsewhere in the world, the rules for name approval are even stricter. In one country, Harriet is a no-go.

Advertisement

Film

Game of Thrones Staffel 6 EINSCHRÄNKUNG (Helen Sloan/HBO)

Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones'

Lannisters against the Starks, Baratheons versus Targaryens. Never heard these names before? If you want to catch up on "Game of Thrones" before the final season begins, here's a high-speed, spoiler-filled review.  

Books

Book (Colourbox)

8 record-breaking books for World Book Day

How big is the world's smallest book? And which novel has been read the most? For UNESCO's World Book Day on April 23, we take a look at some quirky and impressive literary achievements.  

Music

50 Jahre Bundesjugendorchester (picture-alliance/dpa/Bundesjugendorchester/S. Pfruener)

6 celebrated alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of Germany

An orchestral musician needs self-discipline, communication and musical proficiency. These qualities are useful even after leaving an orchestra. Germany's top youth orchestra has brought forth world-class stars.  

Arts.21

Reconstruction of the Humboldt-Forum in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Humboldt Forum nears completion

As Berlin's Humboldt Forum nears completion, curators are thinking about how to best showcase the many exhibits. DW met Hartmut Dorgerloh, the director of the museum, to learn more.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  