Manchester: Three people stabbed at central train station

Three people suffered knife injuries at Manchester Victoria station on Monday evening, UK police said.

Officers were called onto the scene after receiving reports of a man stabbing members of the public shortly before 9 p.m. local time (2100 UTC).

One man was arrested, and two people were taken to hospital. One of the people stabbed was a police officer.

Manchester Evening News reported all trains to the station were halted and the station was closed.

Witnesses shared accounts of the incident on social media.

Police did not say if it was terrorism related. In 2017, Manchester was the site of a major terrorist attack when a young Islamist blew himself up an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 other people and injuring 139 others.

aw/amp (Reuters, dpa)

Manchester unites to remember bomb attack victims one year on A city in grief Hundreds of flowers were laid in Manchester's central St. Ann's Square in a floral tribute to honor those who lost their lives. The city organized several events to mark the anniversary, including a memorial service attended by Prime Minister Theresa May and a choral concert by 3,000 singers.

Manchester unites to remember bomb attack victims one year on VIPs on hand UK Prime Minister Theresa May arrived at "The Manchester Arena National Service of Commemoration at Manchester Cathedral" in the afternoon. Earlier, she wrote a commentary in the Manchester Evening News, saying that "such appalling acts of wickedness will do nothing but strengthen our resolve to defeat such twisted ideologies and beliefs."

Manchester unites to remember bomb attack victims one year on Opposition leader in attendance Opposition leader and head of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn (l.) also attended the memorial service, sitting two seats down from Prime Minister Theresa May. Other leaders seen during the service included Manchester Mayor and former Labour government minister Andy Burnham and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.

Manchester unites to remember bomb attack victims one year on A royal welcome Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, was welcomed with a round of applause outside the cathedral, as the Royal Family appears to enjoy a rise in popularity following William's brother Harry's wedding the previous weekend. William shared a reading from the Book of Corinthians - one that had been read at his mother Diana's funeral in 1997.

Manchester unites to remember bomb attack victims one year on Ariana Grande remembers attack Ariana Grande shared a tweet, saying she was thinking of all her fans "on this challenging day." The superstar featured a bee in her tweet — a symbol for the city of Manchester. Last year, Grande had organized a benefit concert for the victims two weeks after the attack, which featured several high profile performers from the US and the UK.

Manchester unites to remember bomb attack victims one year on The investigation continues The attack after the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 came as part of a series of attacks in the UK that year. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the bombing and have requested the extradition of the attacker's brother from Libya for questioning as part of the investigation. Authorities believe that a terrorist ring may be involved. Author: Sertan Sanderson



