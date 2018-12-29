 Manchester: Three people stabbed at central train station | News | DW | 31.12.2018

News

Manchester: Three people stabbed at central train station

Multiple people have reportedly been stabbed at Manchester Victoria railway station. One of those injured was a police officer.

File picture of police in Manchester Victoria Railway Station

Three people suffered knife injuries at Manchester Victoria station on Monday evening, UK police said.

Officers were called onto the scene after receiving reports of a man stabbing members of the public shortly before 9 p.m. local time (2100 UTC). 

One man was arrested, and two people were taken to hospital. One of the people stabbed was a police officer.

Manchester Evening News reported all trains to the station were halted and the station was closed.

Witnesses shared accounts of the incident on social media.

Police did not say if it was terrorism related. In 2017, Manchester was the site of a major terrorist attack when a young Islamist blew himself up an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 other people and injuring 139 others.

Read more: Manchester bomb attack: UK remembers victims one year on

aw/amp (Reuters, dpa)

