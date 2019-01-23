 Manchester City probed by UEFA over financial fair play breach | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Manchester City probed by UEFA over financial fair play breach

UEFA is investigating Premier League champions Manchester City for reportedly inflating the value of sponsorship deals. The probe comes after a "Football leaks" report in German magazine Der Spiegel.

Manchester City - Eckfahne im Etihad Stadion (picture-alliance/PA Wire/M. Rickett)

Manchester City is being investigated by UEFA for allegedly breaching  financial fair play (FFP) rules, the European football confederation announced on Thursday.

UEFA said in a statement its probe into last year's Premier League champions "will focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets."

German magazine Der Spiegel has published several allegations about the club's apparent misdoings after obtaining leaked information and documents though the so-called Football Leaks.

The publication's latest revelation claimed Manchester City "deceived" UEFA for several years by inflating the value of sponsorship deals linked with the club's owners in Abu Dhabi.

Read moreQatari PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi elected to UEFA Executive Committee with DFB support

The FFP rules are designed to prevent European clubs from spending more than they earn and getting into financial trouble in pursuit of success.

UEFA did not provide any specific details of the alleged wrongdoing in its statement.

Manchester City vs Burnley - Etihad Stadium (picture-alliance/empics/M. Egerton)

Manchester City says its financial accounts are "full and complete"

Manchester City 'welcomes' investigation

The Premier League champions responded to the probe with a statement on their website.

"Manchester City welcomes the opening of a formal UEFA investigation as an opportunity to bring to an end the speculation resulting from the illegal hacking and out of context publication of City emails," it read.

"The accusations of financial irregularities are entirely false. The Club's published accounts are full and complete and a matter of legal and regulatory record."

UEFA did not give a timetable for the case and said it would have "no further comment while the investigation is ongoing."

Club already broke rules once

Manchester City were previously found guilty of breaching FFP rules in 2014 and fined €60 million ($72.6 million at the time). However, €40 million of that amount was returned to the club in 2017 after UEFA confirmed it had complied with its sanctions.

Any club found guilty of breaching FFP can be barred from the lucrative and prestigious Champions League.

Manchester City, who face German club Schalke in the second leg of their round of 16 tie on Tuesday, are desperate to win the competition.

Watch video 01:34

Football clubs’ spending spiraling out of control?

am/dv (dpa/Reuters)

 

DW recommends

Football Leaks: The next installment?

The football world is braced for the release of "new revelations" from European Investigative Collaborations, the network behind "Football Leaks." This comes after Der Spiegel posted a cryptic teaser on social media. (02.11.2018)  

Qatari PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi elected to UEFA Executive Committee with DFB support

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been elected to key post at UEFA – with the support of the German FA. This comes despite widespread concerns about the influential Qatari's role at PSG and TV company BeIN Sports. (07.02.2019)  

Champions League: Leroy Sané haunts Schalke as City stage late comeback

Two late goals have handed Manchester City a 3-2 win over Schalke in the Champions League Round of 16. But Schalke can hold their heads high after a battling display saw them come within minutes of a shock victory. (21.02.2019)  

WWW links

Manchester City statement

Manchester City statement

Audios and videos on the topic

Football clubs’ spending spiraling out of control?  

Related content

Fans von Paris Saint-Germain können bald eine vereinseigene Kryptowährung erwerben

Paris Saint-Germain fined €100,000 for racial profiling 23.01.2019

According to internal documents revealed by "Football Leaks," PSG's scouting department illegally gathered data on potential recruits' ethnicity. The club acknowledges this but denies a culture of racial profiling.

Kasan Arena, Aussenansicht, WM 2018

Rubin Kazan handed one-year ban for Financial Fair Play breach 18.10.2018

UEFA has imposed a one-season European ban on Russian club Rubin Kazan for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. In previous years Rubin have qualified for both the Europa League and the Champions League.

Bayern, München: Fußball: Bundesliga, 1. Spieltag: Bayern München - 1899 Hoffenheim in der der Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich in secret talks to join European Super League, says Football Leaks 02.11.2018

Bayern Munich are one of 11 clubs spearheading the formation of a European Super League. The new 18-team league would start in 2021 and guarantee huge revenues every year, in a report published by Der Spiegel.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  