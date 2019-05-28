Man stabbed at UK Home Office in London

A man sustained knife injuries and another one was arrested near the British Home Office building on Thursday, the London police said. A Reuters photographer saw a man with facial injuries being led from the buidling.

"The injuries are currently being treated as life threatening," police said.

"One man (no further details) has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station."

The London site serves as headquarters for UK Interior Ministry.

There was no indication that the incident was related to terrorism, the authorites said. A police spokeswoman said it was too early to say if the apparent attack was linked to the Home Office.

Police said that enquiries were "ongoing."

Armed police forces have cordoned off the area, according to local media reports. The building was placed on lockdown after the incident.

The apparent knife attack comes only a day after the UK launched a controversial campaign to curb knife crime.

More to come...