Man lights himself on fire outside Trump trial courthouse

People rushed over to douse the person with a fire extinguisher at the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump's hush money criminal case was underway.

Emergency responders rushed a person on a stretcher away from a Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial was taking place on Friday.

"A male did light himself on fire outside of the Supreme Courthouse. We're still gathering details from the field," a New York Police Department spokesman said.

The person on fire received medical attention and was taken from the area, reporters said, adding that the circumstances of the fire was unclear. The smell of smoke and burning human flesh lingered in the air, they added.

A full jury, including alternates, has been selected inside the courtroom for Trump's trial.

The historic criminal case stems from a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

It could keep him in court for weeks and complicate his bid to win back the White House in elections later this year.

Jury selection concludes

The incident came shortly after jury selection for the trial was completed, clearing the way for opening statements next week.

The jury selection process was lengthy and complicated, amid a difficulty in selecting a group that would be completely objective toward the controversial figure.

Trump's legal team had tried, and failed, to delay the trial and move it out of Manhattan, arguing that a jury from the New York borough would be definitely biased against the former president.

The selected jury of 12 is made up of seven men and five women, mostly employed in white-collar professions. The majority are not native New Yorkers, hailing from across the country as well as from other countries including Ireland and Lebanon.

Why is Trump on trial?

Trump is the first former US president to face a criminal trial, which could last through May. He is required to attend the trial in Manhattan four days a week (the trial does not take place on Wednesdays).

Trump is accused of falsifying business records in a scheme to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with adult film actress Stormy Daniels to protect his 2016 presidential campaign from a last-minute upset.

The charges center on $130,000 (€122,000) in payments that Trump's company made to his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen. He had paid that sum on Trump's behalf to keep an actress from going public with her claims of a sexual encounter with the married mogul a decade earlier.

Prosecutors say the payments to Cohen were falsely recorded as legal fees to hide their true purpose. Trump's lawyers say the payments were in fact legal expenses, not a cover-up.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2018 after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes. He is also among the witnesses expected to testify in Trump's hush-money trial.

rmt/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)

