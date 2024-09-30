Man accused of trying to assassinate Trump pleads not guilty

The 58-year-old was arrested on September 15, accused of plotting to kill the Republican presidential candidate at his Florida golf course.

The man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida pleaded not guilty on Monday.

He requested a trial by jury.

Earlier this month, the US Justice Department announced that the gunman had been indicted on charges that included the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, a charge which carries a potential life sentence upon conviction.

It was the second suspected assassination attempt against Trump in a matter of months, although in this case the US Secret Service say the shooter never had a line of sight on the presidential candidate.

The shooter in an earlier attempt in July, who grazed Trump's ear with one bullet, was shot at the scene as law enforcement returned fire and died of his wounds.

More to follow...

jsi/msh (AFP, Reuters)