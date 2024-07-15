US judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

Breaking
US judge dismisses Trump classified documents caseJuly 15, 2024
A US federal judge on Monday dismissed a criminal case accusing Donald Trump of illegally holding onto classified documents after his time in office.
The former US president had been indicted on charges that he retained highly classified national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florda after he left office.
Florida-based US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who had been appointed by Trump, ruled that lead prosecutor Jack Smith had been unlawfully appointed to his role and did not have the authority to bring the case.
The motion had been brought by Trump's legal team. Smith's team had vigorously contested the argument in hearings last month.
