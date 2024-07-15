  1. Skip to content
US judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

July 15, 2024

Donald Trump had been accused of storing classified documents at his mansion in Florida. A federal judge ruled that the lead prosecutor did not have the authority to bring the case in the first place.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iJKz
Donald Trump was accused of storing national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion
Prosecutors had accused Donald Trump of storing classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago mansionImage: Chris Szagola/AP/picture alliance

A US federal judge on Monday dismissed a criminal case accusing Donald Trump of illegally holding onto classified documents after his time in office.

The former US president had been indicted on charges that he retained highly classified national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florda after he left office.

Florida-based US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who had been appointed by Trump, ruled that lead prosecutor Jack Smith had been unlawfully appointed to his role and did not have the authority to bring the case.

The motion had been brought by Trump's legal team. Smith's team had vigorously contested the argument in hearings last month.

Documents stored at Mar-a-Lago
The US Department of Justice published photos last year of official documents stored at Mar-a-LagoImage: U.S. Justice Department/Handout/REUTERS

More to follow...

zc/ab (Reuters, AFP, AP)

