  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Journalists and military personnel outside the Court of Appeal in Bamako, Mali
Mali's government said that pardoning the 46 Ivorian soldiers reflected the interim president's concern for good governanceImage: AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsMali

Mali pardons 49 Ivorian soldiers

2 hours ago

The soldiers were arrested in July and accused of conspiring against the Malian government. Three had been sentenced to death in absentia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LqMf

Mali's transitional government has pardoned 49 Ivorian soldiers arrested earlier this year, a spokesman said on Friday.

The soldiers were arrested in July at the airport in the Malian capital Bamako and were accused of conspiring against the Malian government.

Why were the soldiers arrested?

46 soldiers were sentenced to 20 years imprisonment on December 30 for allegedly attempting to undermine state security. Three others, who had been released in September, were sentenced to death in absentia.

The soldiers went to Mali to work for Sahel Aviation Services, a private company contracted by the United Nations.

Mali's ruling military junta accused the soldiers of acting as mercenaries. The Ivory Coast said they were part of a UN peacekeeping mission.

The arrest sparked a diplomatic dispute with the Ivory Coast and condemnation from regional allies. West African leaders had set a deadline for Mali to release the soldiers by January 1 or face sanctions.

Malians suffer under strain of economic sanctions

What did the government say about the pardon?

"The transitional president Colonel Assimi Goita has granted pardon and fully revoked the sentences of the 49 Ivorian," government spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga said.

Maiga said that the pardon "demonstrates once again [Goita's] commitment to peace, dialogue, pan-Africanism and the preservation of fraternal and secular relations with regional countries, in particular those between Mali and the Ivory Coast."

The government said in a statement that the pardon reflected the interim president's concern for good governance and respect for independent justice.

Goita seized power in a 2020 coup, and then again in 2021.

Mali has been grappling with an Islamist insurgency in the country's north since 2012.

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali by 2024

sdi/kb (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A French soldier watching over the Menaka camp for the new Task Force Takuba, a multinational military mission in sub-Saharan Africa's troubled Sahel region, at the Menaka base

What kind of security presence will the EU have in Mali?

What kind of security presence will the EU have in Mali?

With violence continuing into the new year, security experts have called on the European Union to push for a more local approach in Mali.
PoliticsJanuary 2, 2023
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Windows of houses on Pivnichna Saltivka covered with plywood

Life returns to shelled-out district of Kharkiv

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan address political parties' leaders in Dar es Salaam State House Tanzania

Tanzanian president ends ban on opposition rallies

Tanzanian president ends ban on opposition rallies

Politics12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

China: Zhang Zhan's prison letter offers hope and fear

Press FreedomJanuary 5, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Daniel Barenboim conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

Daniel Barenboim resigns as Berlin State Opera director

Daniel Barenboim resigns as Berlin State Opera director

Music14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Human figures are depicted in fragments of the Parthenon Marbles on display in the British Museum.

British Museum confirms talks over Parthenon Marbles

British Museum confirms talks over Parthenon Marbles

Culture13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israel's Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Jerusalem's sacred site.

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

Ben-Gvir's visit might strain Israeli ties with Arab nations

PoliticsJanuary 5, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The front end of the BMW i Vision Dee (Digital Emotional Experience) concept car is shown during a BMW keynote address at CES 2023

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

What's going on at CES 2023, the biggest US tech show

BusinessJanuary 5, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage