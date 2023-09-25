  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
Hollywood strike
PoliticsMali

Mali junta delays elections again, with no date in sight

September 25, 2023

Mali's military leadership has said presidential elections could not be held on schedule due to "technical" reasons. Since taking power in 2020, the junta has promised to hold elections, but has repeatedly issued delays.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WmhT
Abdoulaye Maiga speaking on state television
Abdoulaye Maiga is a spokesperson for Mali's ruling juntaImage: picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mali's military junta  on Monday said it would postpone presidential elections planned for February 2024, citing "technical reasons."

The elections were meant to be held on February 4, 2024, with a second round two weeks later. No new date was provided.

Cited reasons for the delay included new rules from the constitution that was approved at a referendum in June and a review of the electoral roll.

Mali is also locked in a dispute with French company Idemia that operates the country's census database.

"The new dates for the presidential election will be communicated later," said government spokesperson Abdoulaye Maiga.

Elections repeatedly delayed

Mali witnessed two military coups in August 2020 and May 2021.

Since then, the transition back to democracy has been repeatedly delayed. A constitutional referendum planned for February 2023 was not held until June, while local elections planned for June have still not taken place.

Authorities have also refused organize legislative elections before the postponed presidential election.

Other elections will be held on a schedule "established by the new authorities, under the directives of the new president," Maiga said.

Mali: Are locals who supported the UN mission in danger?

Mali's military leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, has requested that the United Nations withdraw its 12,000 peacekeepers from the country by the end of the year.

Mali has turned away from its former colonizer, France, in the fight against Islamist militants, and has instead turned politically and militarily towards Russia.

That includes enlisting mercenaries from the Wagner Group, who have been linked to human rights abuses in the Sahelian country.

zc/wmr (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Malian Foreign Minister Abdouaye Diop speaking at the UN General Assembly

Mali won't 'stand idly by' if ECOWAS intervenes in Niger

Mali won't 'stand idly by' if ECOWAS intervenes in Niger

The foreign minister of Mali told the UN General Assembly that any military intervention in Niger would threaten Mali's security. The juntas in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso signed a mutual defense pact last week.
ConflictsSeptember 24, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An elderly woman and children sit on bags of belongings as residents gather in central Stepanakert to leave Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, September 25

Nagorno-Karabakh refugees arrive in Armenia

ConflictsSeptember 25, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Videostill | Kwame Nkrumah

Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy gets a face lift

Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy gets a face lift

SocietySeptember 25, 202300:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

Users inside a Huawei store in China

US-China tech rivalry: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

US-China tech rivalry: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

TechnologySeptember 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

People walk past an election poster showing Jörg Prophet in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

PoliticsSeptember 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the Italian Parliament.

Italy's Giorgia Meloni: Not so radical after all?

Italy's Giorgia Meloni: Not so radical after all?

PoliticsSeptember 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Mohammed bin Salman, Narendra Modi und Joe Biden shake hands at the G20.

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

USA | Streik in Hollywood Joely Fisher, Fran Drescher und Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

Despite writers' deal, Hollywood not yet going back to work

Despite writers' deal, Hollywood not yet going back to work

MediaSeptember 25, 202302:11 min
More from North America
Go to homepage