  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Slavery
ConflictsMali

Mali: UN ends peace mission, US blames Russia's Wagner

39 minutes ago

Mali's relations with the West have deteriorated sharply since a 2020 military coup in the country. The junta has rallied behind Russia and brought in the paramilitary Wagner Group to meet its security needs.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TIGH
German soldier in Mali
MINUSMA has been one of the most dangerous missions and the most costly one for the UN, at $1.2 billion a yearImage: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance

The UN Security Council on Friday voted to end a decade-old peacekeeping mission in Mali as demanded by the country's military junta.  

The French-drafted resolution, adopted by a 15-0 vote, ordered the mission, known as MINUSMA, to immediately start the withdrawal of over 15,000 personnel.

The pullout is to be completed by the end of the year.

The vote came two weeks after Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop called the UN operation a "failure" and urged its end.

Mali's relations with the United Nations and Western nations have deteriorated sharply since a 2020 military coup in the country. 

The military regime also severed defense cooperation with France, the former colonial power.

Did Wagner influence Mali's move?

The junta has instead rallied behind Russia and brought in the paramilitary Wagner Group.

The mercenaries have also been engaged in Moscow's war in Ukraine and were part of a short-lived mutiny against Russia's military last week led by the Wagner Group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The US blamed Prigozhin for contributing to the termination of the UN mission.

How could Wagner Group revolt impact Africa?

Prigozhin "helped engineer" the withdrawal of peacekeepers to "further Wagner's interests," US National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, said in Washington.

"We know that senior Malian officials worked directly with Prighozin employees to inform the UN secretary-general that Mali had revoked consent for the MINUSMA mission," he said.

German troops to exit faster, Russia promises support

Following the vote, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her country's troops would exit Mali faster than Berlin's original timetable.

"The Bundeswehr will now withdraw in an accelerated and orderly

manner," she said on Twitter on Friday. "The abrupt end of the entire UN mission is bitter news for the people in Mali to whom the mission gave protection and hope."

British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward expressed regret that Mali wanted the peacekeepers to leave at a time when the region is "facing increasing instability and humanitarian needs."

"And we do not believe the partnership with the Wagner Group will deliver long-term stability or security for the Malian people," she said.

Shortly after the vote, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Diop and promised "unstinting support" for Mali in the military, humanitarian and economic areas, the foreign ministry in Bamako said.

Mali faces daunting security challenges

Mali has been in turmoil for more than a decade, witnessing military coups and being plagued by acute security concerns.

The situation is particularly bad in northern and central parts of the country.

Militants who have pledged allegiance to the terrorist groups "Islamic State" or al-Qaeda control swathes of territory there.

Germany to continue development aid to Mali

A French-led military operation in 2013 helped the government take back control of the nation's northern cities from extremist rebels.

But they regrouped in the desert and began launching attacks on the Malian army and its allies.

The UN peacekeeping mission began a few months later.

It has been one of the most dangerous missions and the most costly one for the UN, at $1.2 billion a year.

Since its creation in 2013, many peacekeepers have died.

About 13,000 troops and police have been deployed to Mali as part of the operation.

sri/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Young people run away during a protest in Strasbourg
Live

France riots: 45,000 police deployed to restore order

Politics15 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock with her South African counterpart Naledi Pandor

What did Germany's FM Baerbock achieve in Sth. Africa?

What did Germany's FM Baerbock achieve in Sth. Africa?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Man standing amid debris looking at the sea

Climate change ravages Sri Lanka's shores

Climate change ravages Sri Lanka's shores

Climate9 hours ago11 images
More from Asia

Germany

A hand holding a blue "punisher" pill

Germany: 2 teens' ecstasy deaths prompt debate

Germany: 2 teens' ecstasy deaths prompt debate

Society11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two men, one holding Swedish flags, the other a megaphone and a book

Sweden's fraught path to NATO accession

Sweden's fraught path to NATO accession

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

US Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

Politics16 hours ago02:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

Environmental expert Mariana Meerhoff is seen on a rubber boat, taking a water sample

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Nature and Environment12 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage