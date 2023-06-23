  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Titanic sub
China
Russia's war in Ukraine
Rule of LawMali

Mali voters approve changes to constitution in referendum

33 minutes ago

The amendments are expected to facilitate a transition to civilian leadership in the junta-ruled West African country. Observers voiced concerns over last week's referendum, saying the vote was marred by irregularities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T0LH
A man holds a sign in favor of amendments to Mali's constitution
Mali held the constitutional referendum on June 18, with opponents of the reforms and election observers saying there were irregularities during votingImage: Fatoma Coulibaly/REUTERS

Citizens of the West African nation of Mali have overwhelmingly approved changes to the constitution, the country's election body said Friday.

The changes were passed in a referendum, with 97% of those who cast their ballots approving the new constitution, according to Mali's electoral authority.

What will the constitutional changes do?

The amendments are believed to facilitate the country's transition to civilian leadership, with the nation currently ruled by a military junta. Elections are anticipated to take place in February 2024.

Opponents say the changes will enable the military to stay in power beyond elections next year. The amendments will expand the role of the president and the military.

Mali elections: Journalist Mamadou Tapily in Bamako

Local observers expressed concerns regarding the June 18 referendum, reporting that the vote was marred by irregularties.

Residents of regions in northern Mali which are controlled by jihadi groups such as al-Qaeda and the so-called "Islamic State" had difficulties participating in the vote.

wd/rs (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bundestag plenary on June 23, 2023

German parliament reforms skilled work immigration law

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A herd of cattle

Jihadists selling rustled cattle in Ghana

Jihadists selling rustled cattle in Ghana

Crime5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman tending plants in a garden

Aging India sees boom in senior living

Aging India sees boom in senior living

Society7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German children standing on rubble in West Berlin waiving at a US plane

Berlin Airlift 75 years on: When enemies became friends

Berlin Airlift 75 years on: When enemies became friends

History4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris

Paris summit: First step towards new global finance system?

Paris summit: First step towards new global finance system?

Politics46 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sign in Hebrew points to the left and a road wiinding up a hill in the occupied West Bank

West Bank: On track to a collision?

West Bank: On track to a collision?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A crowd with banners in favor of and opposed to legal abortion

Abortion: US marks a year since Roe v. Wade reversal

Abortion: US marks a year since Roe v. Wade reversal

Society3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A woman affected by Suzano eucalyptus producing methods looks outside a window in her home

Greenwashing concerns: Is Brazil paper company sustainable?

Greenwashing concerns: Is Brazil paper company sustainable?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage