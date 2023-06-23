Mali voters approve changes to constitution in referendum

The amendments are expected to facilitate a transition to civilian leadership in the junta-ruled West African country. Observers voiced concerns over last week's referendum, saying the vote was marred by irregularities.

Citizens of the West African nation of Mali have overwhelmingly approved changes to the constitution, the country's election body said Friday.

The changes were passed in a referendum, with 97% of those who cast their ballots approving the new constitution, according to Mali's electoral authority.

What will the constitutional changes do?

The amendments are believed to facilitate the country's transition to civilian leadership, with the nation currently ruled by a military junta. Elections are anticipated to take place in February 2024.

Opponents say the changes will enable the military to stay in power beyond elections next year. The amendments will expand the role of the president and the military.

Mali elections: Journalist Mamadou Tapily in Bamako

Local observers expressed concerns regarding the June 18 referendum, reporting that the vote was marred by irregularties.

Residents of regions in northern Mali which are controlled by jihadi groups such as al-Qaeda and the so-called "Islamic State" had difficulties participating in the vote.

wd/rs (Reuters, AFP)