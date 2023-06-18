  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsMali

Mali counts votes in referendum on new constitution

10 minutes ago

Malians started tallying ballots in a constitutional referendum proposed by the ruling junta. The junta says the proposal, which greatly expands the powers of the military, paves the way for civilian rule.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SjOI
A person wearing a campaign shirt in favor of constitutional changes
Mali's ruling junta says the proposed changes would pave the way for general elections next yearImage: DR/Le Pictorium/MAXPPP/picture alliance

Malians voted Sunday in a referendum on a new constitution that would expand the role of the president and the military. Vote counting began Sunday evening and provisional results are expected by Tuesday.

The West African nation is ruled by military officers, who seized power in a 2020 coup, followed by another coup nine months later that removed the interim civilian government at the time.

Back then the prime minister and the president were to lead a government to steer the country towards new elections.

The ruling junta has said the proposed measures are meant to kickstart a gradual transition to civilian rule, with parliamentary elections to be held in October.

A presidential election would follow in February 2024. Mali has been battling an Islamist insurgency and violence, with civilians bearing the brunt of the instability and conflict.

Mali to vote on new constitution

What are Malians deciding?

Malians faced the choice of accepting or rejecting the draft constitution, seen as being a test for military junta leader, Assimi Goita.

The proposed changes would expand the role of the president and the military at the expense of the parliament.

The military would be entrusted with the "execution of the law" and the president would have more power over the prime minister and the Cabinet.

Goita has not said whether he would run for president. He oversaw the arrest of the nation's acting civilian leader and prime minister in 2021.

Ahead of the vote, Malians received text messages to persuade them to vote in favor of the proposed measures.

While opposition parties and groups have been critical of the new constitution, the vote is expected to go in favor of the military junta.

The Freedom House's flagship annual report 2023 labeled Mali as a country that was "not free."

Mali elections: Journalist Mamadou Tapily in Bamako

The political situation in Mali

Mali built up its democratic institutions for about 20 years after transitioning away from authoritarian rule in the 1990s.

However, state fragility led to a coup in 2012 and insecurity followed in the years since. Over the years fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

On Saturday, Mali ordered foreign troops out of the country.

France, which stationed troops in 2013 to fight terrorism, withdrew troops from Mali in August 2022. Germany is due to pull back troops from Mali in the summer of 2024.

rm/sms (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

China | US Außenminister Antony Blinken in Peking

China: Blinken attends 'constructive' talks in Beijing

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of basketball players do exercises at a training center as their coach watches on

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

South Sudan: High hopes for young basketball players

Sports14 hours ago7 images
More from Africa

Asia

China, Shanghai | Fußgängerinnen schützen sich mit einem Schirm gegen die Sonne

Record-breaking heat in Asia

Record-breaking heat in Asia

Climate10 hours ago7 images
More from Asia

Germany

DW Director General Peter Limbourg at the closing session of the Global Media Forum in Bonn, 2022.

DW's Global Media Forum aims to overcome divisions

DW's Global Media Forum aims to overcome divisions

Media12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Alexei Navalny in Vladimir, Russia

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 more years in prison

Russia: Alexei Navalny faces 30 more years in prison

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A photo collage of the 10 Bahai women executed by Iranian authorities in 1983 because of their faith

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

Bahai community marks grim anniversary in Iran

SocietyJune 17, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

Flamengo fan facing backward with his hand in his mouth

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

Brazil's black kit a stand against racism

SoccerJune 16, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage