  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Slovakia election
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
PoliticsMaldives

Maldives: Opposition candidate wins presidential election

September 30, 2023

Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz won the presidential run-off in the Maldives. His victory could push the Indian Ocean archipelago closer to China.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X0ZW
People's National Congress (PNC) candidate Mohamed Muizzu speaks during an election campaing rally in Thinadhoo on September 26, 2023, ahead of the second round of Maldives' presidential election
Mohamed Muiz promised to remove Indian troops from the MaldivesImage: Mohamed Afrah/AFP

Opposition candidate Mohamed Muiz won the Maldives presidential runoff on Saturday, according to local media tallies.

He secured more than 54% of the vote, beating incumbent Ibrahim Solih, who had 46% after almost all the ballots were counted.

Solih conceded defeat after an official count showed his pro-China rival Mohamed Muizzu in an unassailable lead. "Congratulations to president-elect Muizzu," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Solih prioritized building relations with India during his time in office in sharp contrast to the coalition supporting Muiz that launched an "India out" campaign.

Who is Mohamed Muiz?

An engineer, Muiz had served as the housing minister for seven years. He was mayor of Male, the capital, when he was chosen to run for president. Muiz's party, the People's National Congress, is viewed as heavily pro-China.

He also promised to remove Indian troops from the Maldives and rebalance the country's trade, which he said favored India.

His mentor, former President Abdulla Yameen, borrowed heavily from China for construction projects and spurned India. Muiz has vowed if elected to free Yameen, currently serving an 11-year sentence for corruption.

Solih was elected in 2018 on a wave of discontent with Yameen's increasingly autocratic rule, accusing him of pushing the country into a Chinese debt trap.

The Maldives is strategically vital in the middle of the Indian Ocean, astride one of the busiest east-west shipping lanes in the world.

dh/lo (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Sendung Global 3000 Fisch-Curry

Indian Ocean fish curry from the Maldives

Indian Ocean fish curry from the Maldives

The sea is omnipresent in the Maldives, so it's no surprise that some delicious fish curries are served there. Our reporters were allowed to look over a chef's shoulder.
LifestyleMarch 3, 202302:58 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A bombed out building in Mariupol

One year on: Life in Russian-annexed eastern Ukraine

ConflictsSeptember 30, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian interviewee speaks into DW microphone

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

BusinessSeptember 29, 202302:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

close up of the cardinals sitting, holding their biretta hats in their laps

Pope Francis' selection of Cardinals marks shift toward Asia

Pope Francis' selection of Cardinals marks shift toward Asia

ReligionSeptember 30, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Katharina Schulze and Ludwig Hartmann smiling, holding their election program

Germany: Greens stay bullish despite attacks in Bavaria

Germany: Greens stay bullish despite attacks in Bavaria

PoliticsSeptember 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Kosovo police officers patrol a road to Banjska monastery

Deadly Kosovo clashes spark fear of escalation

Deadly Kosovo clashes spark fear of escalation

ConflictsSeptember 29, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022.

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

TechnologySeptember 30, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Two bearded Sikh men

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

SocietySeptember 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A canoe crosses the Rio Negro, whose dry banks border the picture on the left and right.

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage