Malaysia says seized items in ex-premier probe valued at €234 million

A treasure trove of cash, jewelry, handbags and watches seized in raids last month on properties linked to Malaysia's scandal-plagued former prime minister are worth up to 1.1 billion ringgit ($273.3 million/€234.3 million), anti-corruption police said on Wednesday.

It took more than 150 officers and experts nearly a month to assess the value of the items seized in the mid-May raids on premises linked to former Prime Minister Najib Razak because the "numbers were too huge," said Amar Singh, the head of the police commercial crime division.

The items seized include:

Cash in 26 currencies worth around €25 million.

12,000 items of jewelry with an estimated retail value of €140-187 million.

Jewelry items included 1,400 necklaces, 2,200 rings, 2,100 bangles, 2,800 pairs of earrings, 1,600 brooches and 14 tiaras.

567 luxury handbags from 37 different brands.

Police have not valued all the luxury handbags, but the Hermes bags alone had a retail estimate of around €11 million.

423 watches worth an estimated €17 million.

234 pairs of sunglasses an estimated €80,000. Malaysian authorities display a photo of jewelry seized from a raid during a news conference on June 27.

Billions missing

New Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reopened an investigation into Najib and associates at state fund 1MDB after he spearheaded a four-party alliance against the long-running Barisan Nasional coalition in May 8 elections.

Mahathir said earlier this month that prosecutors had "an almost perfect case" against Najib on charges of embezzlement, misappropriation and bribery linked to state fund 1MDB.

Six foreign countries are also investigating the former prime minister and his associates at 1MDB. US investigators say at least at least $4.5 billion of the fund's assets were stolen and laundered.

A previous investigation into fraud at 1MDB was squashed when Najib was prime minister.

Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad The doctor is in - again A medical doctor by training, Mahathir led Malaysia from 1981 to 2003 and is dubbed the country's "father of modernization." A shrewd politician, he won five consecutive general elections, while deflecting challenges to his leadership of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), a core component party of the ruling coalition, the Barisan Nasional (BN).

Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad Extraordinary elections ahead The Malaysian elections must be held by August this year, with analysts predicting they will happen by June. It promises an unprecedented spectacle as it will pit incumbent Najib Razak against Mahathir, his former mentor, who had favored him and helped install him as PM in 2009. Mahathir quit UMNO in 2016 following the 1MDB scandal, saying it had become "Najib's party."

Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad Rallying for 'clean' elections Called a "dictator" by critics for his hard stance on dissidents and the press, and for curbing the power of the judiciary while he was PM, he attended a Bersih ("Clean") rally in 2016 organized by several NGOs seeking reforms of the current electoral system to ensure free, clean and fair elections. Critics also blame him for consolidating power in the hands of the executive during his tenure.

Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad An astounding about-turn Mahathir set up a new party in 2016, which then joined forces with Pakatan Harapan, a loose coalition of oppostion parties. Ironically, he had locked away some members of these parties before, most significantly, his former deputy, Anwar Ibrahim. The coalition has stated that if it wins the 2018 elections, Mahathir would be PM and Anwar's wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pictured here), his deputy.

Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad The eyebrow-raising reconciliation Anwar (L), once Mahathir's heir apparent-turned-archrival, was sacked from his post as deputy PM, and later charged and found guilty of graft and sodomy. Yet, in their shared zeal to unseat Najib, they've now struck a deal, with Mahathir offering to secure a royal pardon for Anwar (currently serving a second sentence for sodomy under Najib's administration), easing the way for Anwar to become PM.

Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad Between a rock and a hard place Not all Malaysians are on board with this pact though. Some civil society members and opposition lawmakers blame Mahathir for engineering the very system he now opposes. This disquiet has spurred a new movement. #UndiRosak (or #SpoiltVote) that urges voters to either boycott the polls or cast spoilt ballots. But others argue that this will merely split opposition votes and empower BN further.

Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad Future in peril? Current PM Najib Razak's administration has been mired in scandals, most notably involving the state fund 1MDB, which is being probed for money laundering in several countries. However, a survey in December predicted that he is likely to remain in power given a fractious opposition and his government's efforts to redraw electoral boundaries that critics claim highly favor a BN win.

Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad Loss of popular vote The BN, which has governed Malaysia since independence in 1957, lost its two-thirds parliamentary majority after the 2013 elections. It also then lost the popular vote for the first time in its history to Pakatan Harapan.

Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad Courting the millennials Meanwhile, the nonagenarian has taken to social media in a bid to court the country's younger electorate. But a poll conducted in August 2017 found that "seven out of 10 voters below the age of 30 in Peninsular Malaysia do not care about politics; two-thirds believe that politicians were not just untrustworthy, but also the 'main problem in Malaysia.'" Author: Brenda Haas



Nearly $700 million had appeared in Najib's bank account, but the former premier claims he didn't know it was there and that it had been a donation from Saudi Arabia.

Najib, who established 1MDB in 2009, denies any wrongdoing. He and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, have been banned from leaving the country pending an investigation.

Rosmah was notorious for expensive foreign shopping trips that drew the ire of Malaysians.

In an interview with news agency Reuters this month, Najib claimed that many of the handbags and other luxury items were gifts to his daughter and wife and had nothing to do with 1MDB.

cw/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

