 Malaysia says seized items in ex-premier probe valued at €234 million | News | DW | 27.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Malaysia says seized items in ex-premier probe valued at €234 million

Malaysian police say cash and luxury items seized in raids on scandal-plagued ex-PM Najib Razak were valued at €234.3 million. Razak and associates are being investigated for fraud linked to state fund 1MDB.

Commercial crimes investigations chief Amar Singh holds up a photograph of confiscated items at a news conference (Reuters/Lai Seng Sin)

A treasure trove of cash, jewelry, handbags and watches seized in raids last month on properties linked to Malaysia's scandal-plagued former prime minister are worth up to 1.1 billion ringgit ($273.3 million/€234.3 million), anti-corruption police said on Wednesday.

It took more than 150 officers and experts nearly a month to assess the value of the items seized in the mid-May raids on premises linked to former Prime Minister Najib Razak because the "numbers were too huge," said Amar Singh, the head of the police commercial crime division.

Read more: Patriotism or political stunt: Mixed reactions to Malaysia's 'Hope Fund' 

The items seized include:

  • Cash in 26 currencies worth around €25 million.
  • 12,000 items of jewelry with an estimated retail value of €140-187 million.
  • Jewelry items included 1,400 necklaces, 2,200 rings, 2,100 bangles, 2,800 pairs of earrings, 1,600 brooches and 14 tiaras.
  • 567 luxury handbags from 37 different brands.
  • Police have not valued all the luxury handbags, but the Hermes bags alone had a retail estimate of around €11 million. 
  • 423 watches worth an estimated €17 million.
  • 234 pairs of sunglasses an estimated €80,000.
    A photograph of confiscated jewelry (Reuters/Lai Seng Sin)

    Malaysian authorities display a photo of jewelry seized from a raid during a news conference on June 27.

Billions missing

New Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reopened an investigation into Najib and associates at state fund 1MDB after he spearheaded a four-party alliance against the long-running Barisan Nasional coalition in May 8 elections.

Read more: Malaysia election: People were 'disgusted with government's corruption'

Mahathir said earlier this month that prosecutors had "an almost perfect case" against Najib on charges of embezzlement, misappropriation and bribery linked to state fund 1MDB.

Six foreign countries are also investigating the former prime minister and his associates at 1MDB.  US investigators say at least at least $4.5 billion of the fund's assets were stolen and laundered.

A previous investigation into fraud at 1MDB was squashed when Najib was prime minister.

  • Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    The doctor is in - again

    A medical doctor by training, Mahathir led Malaysia from 1981 to 2003 and is dubbed the country's "father of modernization." A shrewd politician, he won five consecutive general elections, while deflecting challenges to his leadership of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), a core component party of the ruling coalition, the Barisan Nasional (BN).

  • Wahlen Malaysia (AP)

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    Extraordinary elections ahead

    The Malaysian elections must be held by August this year, with analysts predicting they will happen by June. It promises an unprecedented spectacle as it will pit incumbent Najib Razak against Mahathir, his former mentor, who had favored him and helped install him as PM in 2009. Mahathir quit UMNO in 2016 following the 1MDB scandal, saying it had become "Najib's party."

  • Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad (AFP/Getty Images/M. Rasfan)

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    Rallying for 'clean' elections

    Called a "dictator" by critics for his hard stance on dissidents and the press, and for curbing the power of the judiciary while he was PM, he attended a Bersih ("Clean") rally in 2016 organized by several NGOs seeking reforms of the current electoral system to ensure free, clean and fair elections. Critics also blame him for consolidating power in the hands of the executive during his tenure.

  • Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad und Wan Azizah (Reuters/L. Seng Sin)

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    An astounding about-turn

    Mahathir set up a new party in 2016, which then joined forces with Pakatan Harapan, a loose coalition of oppostion parties. Ironically, he had locked away some members of these parties before, most significantly, his former deputy, Anwar Ibrahim. The coalition has stated that if it wins the 2018 elections, Mahathir would be PM and Anwar's wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pictured here), his deputy.

  • Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad (AFP/Getty Images/F. Silvan)

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    The eyebrow-raising reconciliation

    Anwar (L), once Mahathir's heir apparent-turned-archrival, was sacked from his post as deputy PM, and later charged and found guilty of graft and sodomy. Yet, in their shared zeal to unseat Najib, they've now struck a deal, with Mahathir offering to secure a royal pardon for Anwar (currently serving a second sentence for sodomy under Najib's administration), easing the way for Anwar to become PM.

  • BdT Indonesien Wahl Malaysia (AP)

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    Between a rock and a hard place

    Not all Malaysians are on board with this pact though. Some civil society members and opposition lawmakers blame Mahathir for engineering the very system he now opposes. This disquiet has spurred a new movement. #UndiRosak (or #SpoiltVote) that urges voters to either boycott the polls or cast spoilt ballots. But others argue that this will merely split opposition votes and empower BN further.

  • Malaysia Ministerpräsident Najib Razak (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Ismail)

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    Future in peril?

    Current PM Najib Razak's administration has been mired in scandals, most notably involving the state fund 1MDB, which is being probed for money laundering in several countries. However, a survey in December predicted that he is likely to remain in power given a fractious opposition and his government's efforts to redraw electoral boundaries that critics claim highly favor a BN win.

  • Wahlen Malaysia 2013 (Getty Images)

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    Loss of popular vote

    The BN, which has governed Malaysia since independence in 1957, lost its two-thirds parliamentary majority after the 2013 elections. It also then lost the popular vote for the first time in its history to Pakatan Harapan.

  • Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad (Twitter/@chedetofficial )

    Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

    Courting the millennials

    Meanwhile, the nonagenarian has taken to social media in a bid to court the country's younger electorate. But a poll conducted in August 2017 found that "seven out of 10 voters below the age of 30 in Peninsular Malaysia do not care about politics; two-thirds believe that politicians were not just untrustworthy, but also the 'main problem in Malaysia.'"

    Author: Brenda Haas


Nearly $700 million had appeared in Najib's bank account, but the former premier claims he didn't know it was there and that it had been a donation from Saudi Arabia.

Najib, who established 1MDB in 2009, denies any wrongdoing.  He and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, have been banned from leaving the country pending an investigation.

Rosmah was notorious for expensive foreign shopping trips that drew the ire of Malaysians.

In an interview with news agency Reuters this month, Najib claimed that many of the handbags and other luxury items were gifts to his daughter and wife and had nothing to do with 1MDB.

cw/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Jewelry, cash filled designer bags seized from home of Malaysia's ex-PM Najib Razak

Malaysian police have seized a major haul of luxury goods from properties linked to ex-Premier Najib Razak. The raids are part of a corruption probe at state investment bank 1MDB. (18.05.2018)  

Malaysia: Ex-PM Najib's wife questioned by anti-graft office

Rosmah Mansor, the wife Malaysia's embattled former prime minister, faced questions over her involvement in a multi-billion dollar scandal. Authorities confiscated her jewelry and over 400 luxury handbags last month. (05.06.2018)  

Patriotism or political stunt: mixed reactions to Malaysia's 'Hope Fund'

The Malaysian government's crowdfunding initiative has attracted millions of dollars. While public enthusiasm and donations are unlikely to abate soon, the fund has its fair share of skeptics. (04.06.2018)  

Malaysia: Mahathir Mohamad sworn in as prime minister, capping off election upset

Mahathir Mohamad has been sworn in as Malaysia's new prime minister, capping a remarkable political comeback by the 92-year-old. The Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition was dethroned on Wednesday after six decades in power. (10.05.2018)  

Ex-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak questioned over 1MDB corruption scandal

Malaysia's former prime minister, Najib Razak, has had to answer for a $10.6 million transfer into his bank account. Najib was voted out of office this month, in part over his suspected role in the 1MDB scandal. (22.05.2018)  

Malaysia election: People were 'disgusted with government's corruption'

Malaysian voters have delivered a stunning upset at the ballot box to the coalition that has ruled the country since independence in 1957. It paves the way for 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad to become world's oldest PM. (10.05.2018)  

Malaysia sees the return of Mahathir Mohamad

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad could make history as the world's oldest head of government and a successful "comeback retiree" if he beats incumbent Najib Razak in the country's upcoming elections. (26.01.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Malaysia Najib Razak in Putrajaya

Ex-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak questioned over 1MDB corruption scandal 22.05.2018

Malaysia's former prime minister, Najib Razak, has had to answer for a $10.6 million transfer into his bank account. Najib was voted out of office this month, in part over his suspected role in the 1MDB scandal.

Malaysien, Kuala Lumpur: Premierminister Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad seeks immediate pardon for Anwar Ibrahim 11.05.2018

Mahathir said the king has indicated he was willing to grant a full pardon to Anwar immediately. The new prime minister has pledged to give his job to Anwar, who he sacked as his deputy two decades ago.

Rosmah Mansor

Malaysia: Ex-PM Najib's wife questioned by anti-graft office 05.06.2018

Rosmah Mansor, the wife Malaysia's embattled former prime minister, faced questions over her involvement in a multi-billion dollar scandal. Authorities confiscated her jewelry and over 400 luxury handbags last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 